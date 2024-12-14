Radford takes on Virginia Tech on 8-game skid
Radford Highlanders (1-9) at Virginia Tech Hokies (7-3, 0-1 ACC)
Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Radford aims to end its eight-game slide with a victory against Virginia Tech.
The Hokies are 5-0 in home games. Virginia Tech ranks third in the ACC with 40.0 points per game in the paint led by Rose Micheaux averaging 8.0.
The Highlanders are 0-6 in road games. Radford gives up 73.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 20.0 points per game.
Virginia Tech's average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Radford allows. Radford's 35.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.9 percentage points lower than Virginia Tech has given up to its opponents (43.1%).
TOP PERFORMERS: Carleigh Wenzel is shooting 36.0% and averaging 14.0 points for the Hokies.
Joi Williams is averaging 10.1 points for the Highlanders.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
The Associated Press