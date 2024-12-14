Radford takes on Virginia Tech on 8-game skid

Radford Highlanders (1-9) at Virginia Tech Hokies (7-3, 0-1 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford aims to end its eight-game slide with a victory against Virginia Tech.

The Hokies are 5-0 in home games. Virginia Tech ranks third in the ACC with 40.0 points per game in the paint led by Rose Micheaux averaging 8.0.

The Highlanders are 0-6 in road games. Radford gives up 73.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 20.0 points per game.

Virginia Tech's average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Radford allows. Radford's 35.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.9 percentage points lower than Virginia Tech has given up to its opponents (43.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Carleigh Wenzel is shooting 36.0% and averaging 14.0 points for the Hokies.

Joi Williams is averaging 10.1 points for the Highlanders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press