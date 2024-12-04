🎥 R9️⃣ shows his incredible skills on unplayable pitch 🤯

Back in 1998, Brazil legend Ronaldo was at the very top of his game.

It was the year when Nike filmed one of the most talked about football adverts of all-time, as the striker – along with team-mates Romario, Roberto Carlos and the rest of the Brazil side – filmed an advert as they showed off their silky skills inside an airport.

And if a terminal building was no match for Ronaldo, then a pitch that resembled a mud bath was certainly no obstacle either.

In the 1998 UEFA Cup final against Spartak Moscow, the Inter man danced his way around the boggy surface, twisting and turning as he scored one of the goals that would see the Nerazzurri through to the final.

You can watch his masterclass below.

Ronaldo's performance against Spartak Moskow in the 1998 UEFA Cup semi-final was incredible😍 pic.twitter.com/oKuRQeeRYo — 90s Football (@90sfootball) December 4, 2024

It would hardly be a surprise to learn then, that Inter went on to win in the final of the competition that year, with a 3-0 win over Serie A rivals Lazio seeing them lift the trophy.

Was Ronaldo on the scoresheet that day?

You bet he was.

📸 GERARD JULIEN - 2011 AFP