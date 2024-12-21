RJ Davis rallies North Carolina past No. 18 UCLA 76-74 in CBS Sports Classic

NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Davis made the tying and go-ahead free throws with 13 seconds left, and North Carolina erased a 16-point deficit for a 76-74 victory over No. 18 UCLA on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden.

Davis scored 17 points and gave the Tar Heels (7-5) their first lead since the opening minutes. Ian Jackson scored a career-high 24 points. Seth Trimble added 12 and forced a UCLA turnover that set up the free throws by Davis as North Carolina outscored UCLA 33-15 over the final 12-plus minutes and shot 46.8%.

Tyler Bilodeau tied a career high with 26 points but the Bruins (10-2) had a nine-game winning streak stopped. Sebastian Mack added 22 for UCLA, which shot 49.1%.

The Tar Heels forged a 72-all tie with 1:32 left on a basket by Jalen Washington. After Bilodeau missed a 3, Mack hit two free throws for a 74-72 lead with 48 seconds left. Davis made one free throw to trim it to a point, and after Trimble forced a turnover on Dylan Andrews, Davis hit two more for a 75-74 edge.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels overcame a season high-tying 18 turnovers.

UCLA: Bilodeau entered the game shooting 35.5% from 3 and made his first five attempts before his critical miss.

The Bruns led 59-45 when Bilodeau was forced to the bench with his fourth foul with 11:45 remaining. The Tar Heels went on a 20-9 run until Bilodeau returned with 5:15 left and trailed 68-65.

North Carolina withstood missing 11 of 35 free throws.

North Carolina hosts Campbell on Dec. 29 in its final non-conference game before continuing ACC play. UCLA faces No. 13 Gonzaga next Saturday in the new home of the Los Angeles Clippers in Inglewood.

