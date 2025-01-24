Quion Burns scored a career-high 28 points and Maine defeats UMass-Lowell 86-85 in OT

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Quion Burns scored a career-high 28 points, AJ Lopez made a go-ahead shot with 25 seconds left in overtime and Maine beat UMass-Lowell 86-85 on Thursday night for its fifth straight victory.

Kellen Tynes tied it at 75-all with 4:05 left in regulation and neither team scored again until overtime.

Burns also had eight rebounds for the Black Bears (13-8, 5-1 America East Conference). Lopez shot 9 of 15 from the field, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line to add 27 points. Kellen Tynes shot 4 of 11 from the field and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

The River Hawks (13-7, 2-3) were led in scoring by Quinton Mincey, who finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Max Brooks added 19 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Cam Morris III had 16 points.

UMass-Lowell plays New Hampshire on Saturday. Maine hosts the Wildcats on Jan. 30.

