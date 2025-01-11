Quinnipiac secures 72-53 victory against Siena

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Amarri Tice scored 16 points as Quinnipiac beat Siena 72-53 on Friday night.

Tice had 10 rebounds and four steals for the Bobcats (8-8, 4-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Khaden Bennett scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Jaden Zimmerman shot 4 of 6 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the foul line line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

Justice Shoats finished with 17 points, five assists and three steals for the Saints (7-9, 2-3). Major Freeman added 16 points and six rebounds for Siena. Gavin Doty had six points and six rebounds.

