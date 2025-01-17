Quinnipiac hosts Mount St. Mary's after Raviv's 27-point performance

Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (5-10, 3-3 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (15-1, 7-0 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac faces Mount St. Mary's after Gal Raviv scored 27 points in Quinnipiac's 72-67 win against the Merrimack Warriors.

The Bobcats have gone 8-0 at home. Quinnipiac is second in the MAAC scoring 69.1 points while shooting 44.2% from the field.

The Mountaineers are 3-3 against conference opponents. Mount St. Mary's is eighth in the MAAC with 29.2 rebounds per game led by Jo Raflo averaging 5.5.

Quinnipiac averages 69.1 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 66.7 Mount St. Mary's allows. Mount St. Mary's averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Quinnipiac allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Grisdale averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc.

Giana Hoddinott is averaging 4.1 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mountaineers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 69.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

