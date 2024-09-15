After Quinn Ewers exits with injury, Texas QB Arch Manning shines against Texas-San Antonio

No. 3 Texas lost starting quarterback Quinn Ewers early in its game against Texas-San Antonio.

With the Longhorns up 14-0 with 12:19 left in the second quarter, Ewers started to limp off the field after a handoff before he took a knee and play stopped. Arch Manning, a redshirt freshman, has taken the place of Ewers in the Texas huddle.

On his first play, Manning faked a handoff and threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Moore Jr. to give Texas a 21-0 lead. On his second possession, Manning ran for a 67-yard score to put the Longhorns up 28-7 before halftime.

After the touchdown run by Manning, Ewers left the field of play and went to the Texas locker room. No update was given on his status.

This is the second appearance of the season for Manning, who was a five-star signee in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Manning played in the second half of the Colorado State game on Aug. 31, and he accounted for two touchdowns in that 52-0 win.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Quinn Ewers hurt. Arch Manning enters Texas game vs. Texas-San Antonio