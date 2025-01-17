Queens (NC) hosts Lipscomb following Holcomb's 27-point outing

Lipscomb Bisons (11-5, 4-1 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (6-10, 0-5 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb visits Queens (NC) after Jalyn Holcomb scored 27 points in Lipscomb's 85-82 win against the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Royals are 3-6 in home games. Queens (NC) ranks seventh in the ASUN with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jordyn Weaver averaging 5.1.

The Bisons are 4-1 in ASUN play. Lipscomb is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Queens (NC) is shooting 37.9% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 41.2% Lipscomb allows to opponents. Lipscomb scores 5.8 more points per game (75.7) than Queens (NC) gives up (69.9).

The Royals and Bisons square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Weaver is shooting 47.3% and averaging 13.4 points for the Royals.

Bella Vinson is averaging 13.3 points for the Bisons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Bisons: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press