Queen’s LIVE: Tennis scores and update with Andy Murray in action

Andy Murray got what is likely to be his final appearance at Queen’s Club off to a win and will take on Jordan Thompson in the second round.

Murray, a former world number one, earned a hard-fought 6-3 3-6 6-3 win over Alexei Popyrin on Tuesday to progress in the tournament.

The 37-year-old has dropped out of the world’s top 100, and the win over Popyrin was only his seventh of the season as he has continued to fight against ruptured ankle ligaments in March and a back injury.

Murray has won Queen’s a record five times, but is not expected to extend his career beyond Wimbledon and the summer Olympics in Paris.

Thompson is currently ranked 43 in the world, but has been as high as 32, and the 30-year-old has won one title this year.

When is Andy Murray vs Jordan Thompson?

Full order of play on Centre Court

12:00 , Sonia Twigg

The second-round match will be played at Queen’s Club on Wednesday 19 June. It will be the third match of the day on Centre Court, and will not be before 3pm.

It will follow third seed Grigor Dimitrov’s match against Sebastian Korda.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the action from Queen’s across the BBC’s television platforms, BBC Sport website and on BBC iPlayer.

Television coverage of Wednesday’s play starts on BBC Two at 1pm BST, and runs through to 6pm.

11:45 , Sonia Twigg

Andy Murray takes on Australian player Jordan Thompson in his second-round match at Queen’s Club on Wednesday.

Murray, a five-time champion at Queen’s, won his first tour-level match in nearly three months with a first-round win on Tuesday against qualifier Alexei Popyrin, much to the joy of the home crowd on the occasion of his 1,000th match.

The 37-year-old has admitted that this is likely to be his final summer before retirement, with Wimbledon starting on 1 July, but he won’t take part in the doubles this week after Dan Evans sustained a knee injury on Tuesday.

Third seed Grigor Dimitrov is also in action at Queen’s on Wednesday, as is fourth seed Taylor Fritz from the United States.

11:24 , Sonia Twigg

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage and build up to Andy Murray vs Jordan Thompson at Queen’s in Kensington, London.

Murray came through a difficult first-round match against big-serving Alexei Popyrin and will take on the Australian later today.