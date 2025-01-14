Quebec school criticized for making kids choose between sports and advanced academics

MONTREAL — Quebec's education minister is asking a school in the Charlevoix region to reconsider its decision to force students to choose between sports-oriented programs and advanced math and science.

Bernard Drainville's office says he wants École secondaire du Plateau in La Malbaie, Que., to look for another solution, after the minister heard complaints from parents and citizens.

The president of the school's governing council resigned after the body voted on Monday to prevent Grade 10 and 11 students who take enriched academics from participating in the sports or cultural streams offered by the school.

Isabelle Bolduc says teachers thought it was too difficult to co-ordinate the schedules of students who took both sports and advanced math and science.

But she says it's unfair to make teens choose between academic achievement and other passions.

Mélissa Bouchard, a mother of two, started a petition that has gathered more than 1,200 signatures against the school's restrictions.

She says many students are able to successfully balance sports and studies, and doesn't feel they should have to make a choice that could potentially limit their careers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2025.

The Canadian Press