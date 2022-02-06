Olympic athletes, teams blast living conditions inside quarantine hotels

COVID-positive Olympic athletes who have been forced into isolation in Beijing are criticizing the living conditions and calling for a change to be made. (Getty)

Having to quarantine at the Olympic Games is not ideal. Then add in nearly unlivable conditions during said quarantine, and it quickly becomes a situation that could easily break even the most mentally tough individuals.

Unfortunately, that is exactly what some athletes at the 2022 Beijing Games are dealing with and it is causing some countries to call for a change.

“My stomach hurts, I'm very pale and I have huge black circles around my eyes. I want all this to end. I cry every day. I'm very tired,” Russian athlete Valeriia Vasnetsova posted on Instagram after a stay in a hotel designated for quarantined athletes.

It sounds like she might be struggling with the virus itself, but in reality it was her living conditions, not the sickness, that was bringing her to tears.

The biathlon competitor shared another picture Thursday of what she'd been eating for "breakfast, lunch and dinner for five days already,” which was an unappetizing tray filled with an orange sauce, plain pasta, an unappetizing piece of meat, and no vegetables. Doesn't really sound like a diet fit for one of the best athletes in the world.

She even had to resort to eating "all the fat they serve instead of meat because [she] was very hungry," and said her "bones are already sticking out."

Vasnetsova isn't the only one to criticize the treatment of quarantined athletes, as members from other delegations have also blasted the poor conditions.

Belgian skeleton racer Kim Meylemans was finally brought back to isolate in the athletes' village after she made a tearful post on social media.

Vasnetsova, meanwhile, managed to do her best Sherlock Holmes impersonation and discovered that the athletes were actually receiving worse meals than some team staff.

For example, Vasnetsova posted an image of a meal filled with fresh fruit, a salad, prawns and broccoli that was served to a team doctor who was living two floors below her. Sounds like a little bit of an upgrade from 'orange sauce.'

Story continues

"I honestly don't understand, why is there this attitude to us, the athletes?!"

And it's not just athletes, Olympic teams are starting to make their concerns public. After three-time gold medalist in Nordic combined, Germany's Eric Frenzel, tested positive, German head Dirk Schimmelpfennig blasted the “unreasonable” living conditions plaguing quarantined Olympians.

Thankfully, the outcry from athletes may finally be starting to pay off, as two days after her criticism, Vasnetova's team spokesperson Sergei Averyanov posted a picture of her with a much more appetizing meal which included salmon, cucumbers, sausage and yogurt. She will also be receiving a stationary bike to her room within the coming days.

The current rule for these Olympics is that those who test positive without symptoms go to a hotel, while those with symptoms are forced to go to a hospital. But in either case, their dream of winning an Olympic medal for their country is in serious jeopardy.

Hopefully they can at least start getting some decent meals.

More from Yahoo Sports