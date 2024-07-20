QPR vs Tottenham: Prediction, kick-off time today, TV, team news, live stream, h2h results

Tottenham travel to QPR today as their pre-season preparations continue.

Ange Postecoglou’s side beat Cambridge in a behind-closed-doors friendly and then got their pre-season schedule properly up and running with a 5-1 win over Hearts on Wednesday.

Spurs are now back in London for this match, before travelling to Japan and South Korea for fixtures against Vissel Kobe, a K-League XI and Bayern Munich.

QPR have already had two matches in pre-season, including an 11-0 win over FC L’Escala last time out.

Ange Postecoglou made a successful start to their pre-season (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Date, kick-off time and venue

QPR vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off today on Saturday July 20, 2024.

The match will take place at Loftus Road in London.

Where to watch QPR vs Tottenham

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, live coverage of the match can be found on SPURSPLAY.

Tottenham’s video streaming service. costs £45 for an annual subscription. The price then drops to £35 for season-ticket holders and One Hotspur Members.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!

QPR vs Tottenham team news

Lyndon Dykes is continuing his recovery for QPR, having missed Euro 2024 after picking up an injury in Scotland training.

Liam Morrison and Hevertton Santos are among the new signings who could feature against Tottenham.

Postecoglou named a strong Spurs lineup against Hearts, with only Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso, Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin unavailable after playing for their countries over the summer.

Archie Gray and Ollie Skipp were the starting centre-back partnership and are likely to feature again, while teenagers Mikey Moore and Will Lankshear both came off the bench to score and will hope for more involvement.

Timo Werner played alongside many of the youngsters in the second-half lineup, but could replace Manor Solomon in the starting XI and start on the left against Hearts.

Archie Gray impressed against Hearts at centre-back (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

QPR vs Tottenham prediction

Tottenham showed plenty of attacking promise in Scotland, even when the likes of James Maddison, Heung-min Son and Dejan Kulusevski came off at half-time.

Goals can be expected to flow again, potentially at both ends with Spurs short of options at centre-back at this stage of pre-season.

Tottenham to win, 3-1

Head to head (h2h) history and results

QPR wins: 22

Tottenham wins: 43

Draws: 26