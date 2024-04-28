QMJHL roundup: Voltigeurs tame Tigres 5-1, take 2-0 series lead

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — The Drummondville Voltigeurs grabbed a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League semifinal series on Saturday night by taming the visiting Victoriaville Tigres 5-1 at Centre Marcel Dionne.

Noah Reinhart, Mikael Huchette, Luke Woodworth, Peter Repcik and Mikael Diotte scored for the Voltigeurs, who won Friday's series opener 2-1. Sam Oliver chipped in with two assists.

Justin Larose scored for the Tigres, who were outshot 35-21.

The Voltigeurs led 2-0 after the first period and 3-0 heading into the third.

The Voltigeurs went 2-for-7 on the power play, while the Tigres were 1-for-4.

Game 3 is Tuesday in Victoriaville, Que.

POKE CHECKS: The Baie-Comeau Drakkar, who won the first two games of their best-of-seven semifinal series against the visiting Cape Breton Eagles by 4-0 and 5-3 scores, play Game 3 on Monday night at Centre 200 in Sydney, N.S. … Drakkar bench boss Jean-Francois Gregoire was named winner of the Ron-Lapointe Trophy that goes to the QMJHL's head coach of the year. Sylvain Favreau of the Voltigeurs and Gilles Bouchard of the Sherbrooke Phoenix were finalists.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press