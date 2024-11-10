QMJHL roundup: St. Denis, Theberge help Oceanic nip Sea Dogs 4-3

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Olivier Theberge and Mael St-Denis each had a goal and assist as the Rimouski Oceanic rolled over the visiting Saint John Sea Dogs 4-3 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Saturday at Colisee Financiere Sun Life.

Dominic Pilote and Jacob Mathieu also scored for the Oceanic (12-6-0-1), who trailed 1-0 after the first period but took a 2-1 lead into the third.

Eriks Mateiko, Olivier Grouxl and Ben Cross scored for the Sea Dogs (10-11), who were outshot 36-18.

The Sea Dogs were 0-for-3 on the power play, while the Oceanic went 0-for-2.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

---

HUSKIES 7 ARMADA 5

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Samuel Beauchemin scored twice and added two assists as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies defeated the visiting Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 7-5.

Bill Zonnon scored twice, while Axel Dufresne, Evan Courtois and Lars Steiner also scored for the West Division-leading Huskies (10-3-2-3), who led 3-1 after the first period and 5-3 heading into the third.

Mateo Nobert scored twice for the Armada (9-7-1-0), while Justin Carbonneau, Alexandre Carbonneau and Bo Damphousse scored for the Armada, who outshot the hosts 33-30.

---

TIGRES 6 FOREURS 5 (OT)

VAL-D’OR, Que. — Thomas Gagnon scored 1:59 into overtime to lift the visiting Victoriaville Tigres to a 6-5 win over the Val-d'Or Foreurs.

Eliott Simard scored a hat trick for the Tigres (7-10-1-1), while Mathis Aguilar and Francesco Iasenza netted singles.

Alexandre Guy, Nathan Brisson, Nathan Baril, Philippe Veilleux and Samuel Fiala scored for the Foreurs (4-11-3-0), who outshot the visitors 33-20.

---

DRAKKAR 2 MOOSEHEADS 1

HALIFAX, N.S. — Raoul Boilard's goal at 3:47 of the third period snapped a 1-1 deadlock and lifted the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar to a 2-1 win over the Halifax Mooseheads.

Jeremy Leroux also scored for the Drakkar (13-5-1-0), who outshot the hosts 30-21.

Daniel Walters scored for the Mooseheads (8-8-2-0).

---

ISLANDERS 4 EAGLES 3 (OT)

SYDNEY, N.S. — Egor Goriunov scored at 2:39 of overtime to give the visiting Charlottetown Islanders a 4-3 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles.

Matthew Butler, Ross Campbell and Nathan Leek scored for the Islanders (5-11-1-1) in regulation.

Tomas Lavoie scored twice for the Eagles (8-8-1-1), while Angelo Fullerton netted a single.

