QMJHL roundup: Remparts rout Titan to snap skid, Armada edge Sea Dogs

QUÉBEC — The Quebec Remparts snapped a five-game losing skid in dramatic fashion Wednesday, routing the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 6-2 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League play.

Justin Cote and Thomas Auger each had a goal and two assists for the Remparts (18-23-4), while Alexandre Demarais, Samuel Fontaine, Maddox Dagenais and Matthias Loiselle also scored.

The Titan (24-28-2) got a goal apiece from Colby Huggan and Maddex Marmulak.

Louis-Antoine Denault stopped 31 of the 33 shots he faced for Quebec, and Joshua Fleming made 10 saves for Acadie-Bathurst before he was pulled early in the second period. Mikus Vecvanags had 20 saves in relief.

ARMADA 4 SEA DOGS 3

BOISBRIAND, QUE. — Egor Goriunov scored midway through the third period to break a 3-3 deadlock and secure Blainville-Boisbriand's 4-3 win over Saint John (19-26-0). The Armada (25-17-2) went 2-for-3 with the power play, including Goriunov scoring his 20th of the season on a man advantage.

