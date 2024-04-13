QMJHL roundup: Eagles blank Sagueneens to open second-round series

SYDNEY, N.S. — Nicolas Ruccia stopped all 25 shots he faced and the Cape Breton Eagles shut out the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 4-0 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League playoff action Friday.

Tomas Cibulka led the Eagles with a goal and an assist, while Charles-Antoine Lavallee, Lucas Romeo and Jacob Newcombe also scored.

Cole Burbidge contributed a pair of assists in the first game of the second-round series.

Sagueneens goalie Remi Delafontaine stopped 30 of 34 shots.

Special teams proved to be the difference maker, with Cape Breton going 2-for-2 on the power play while Chicoutimi was 0-for-7.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is set to go on Saturday in Sydney, N.S.

---

Drakkar 2 Titan 1

(Drakkar lead best-of-seven series 1-0)

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Two goals in 35 seconds powered Baie-Comeau to a win over Acadie-Bathurst.

Niks Feneko and Justin Poirier scored back-to-back for the Drakkar midway through the first period. Charles-Edward Gravel made 26 saves for the win.

The Titan got a power-play goal from Colby Huggan 15:04 into the second. Antoine Keller stopped 25 of 27 shots.

---

TIGRES 6 HUSKIES 3

(Tigres lead best-of-seven series 1-0)

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Maxime Pellerin had a hat trick as Victoriaville doubled up Rouyn-Noranda to open the second-round series.

The Tigres got a goal and two assists from Mael Lavigne, while Benjamin Vigneault and Justin Gendron also scored. Nathan Darveau stopped 48 of 51 shots.

Daniil Bourash, Louis-Philippe Fontaine and François-James Buteau had a goal apiece for the Huskies, and goalie William Rousseau made 16 saves.

---

VOLTIGEURS 5 PHOENIX 2

(Voltigeurs lead best-of-seven series 1-0)

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Three goals from Luke Woodworth powered Drummondville to a decisive victory over Sherbrooke.

Alexis Gendron and Ethan Gauthier also scored for the Voltigeurs, who got 23 saves from goalie Riley Mercer.

Jean-Felix Lapointe and Andrew Belchamber found the back of the net for the Phoenix. Samuel St-Hilaire stopped 39 of 44 shots.

---

