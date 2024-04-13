QMJHL roundup: Eagles blank Sagueneens to open second-round series
SYDNEY, N.S. — Nicolas Ruccia stopped all 25 shots he faced and the Cape Breton Eagles shut out the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 4-0 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League playoff action Friday.
Tomas Cibulka led the Eagles with a goal and an assist, while Charles-Antoine Lavallee, Lucas Romeo and Jacob Newcombe also scored.
Cole Burbidge contributed a pair of assists in the first game of the second-round series.
Sagueneens goalie Remi Delafontaine stopped 30 of 34 shots.
Special teams proved to be the difference maker, with Cape Breton going 2-for-2 on the power play while Chicoutimi was 0-for-7.
Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is set to go on Saturday in Sydney, N.S.
Drakkar 2 Titan 1
(Drakkar lead best-of-seven series 1-0)
BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Two goals in 35 seconds powered Baie-Comeau to a win over Acadie-Bathurst.
Niks Feneko and Justin Poirier scored back-to-back for the Drakkar midway through the first period. Charles-Edward Gravel made 26 saves for the win.
The Titan got a power-play goal from Colby Huggan 15:04 into the second. Antoine Keller stopped 25 of 27 shots.
TIGRES 6 HUSKIES 3
(Tigres lead best-of-seven series 1-0)
ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Maxime Pellerin had a hat trick as Victoriaville doubled up Rouyn-Noranda to open the second-round series.
The Tigres got a goal and two assists from Mael Lavigne, while Benjamin Vigneault and Justin Gendron also scored. Nathan Darveau stopped 48 of 51 shots.
Daniil Bourash, Louis-Philippe Fontaine and François-James Buteau had a goal apiece for the Huskies, and goalie William Rousseau made 16 saves.
VOLTIGEURS 5 PHOENIX 2
(Voltigeurs lead best-of-seven series 1-0)
DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Three goals from Luke Woodworth powered Drummondville to a decisive victory over Sherbrooke.
Alexis Gendron and Ethan Gauthier also scored for the Voltigeurs, who got 23 saves from goalie Riley Mercer.
Jean-Felix Lapointe and Andrew Belchamber found the back of the net for the Phoenix. Samuel St-Hilaire stopped 39 of 44 shots.
