QMJHL roundup: Duquet plays OT hero in 4-3 win for Sagueneens

GATINEAU, Que. — Emile Duquet scored with 15 seconds left in overtime to lift the visiting Chicoutimi Sagueneens to a 4-3 victory over the Gatineau Olympiques in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Sunday at Centre Slush Puppie.

Nathan Lecompte, Charles-Antoine Lavallee and Jonathan Prud'homme also scored for the Sagueneens (12-4-2-2), who were outshot 39-19 but got a superb 36-save performance from netminder Mathias Hernandez.

Brant Romaniuk, Justin Boisselle and Jan Golicic scored for the Olympiques (2-14-3-1), who led 2-1 after the first period. There was no scoring in the second period.

The Sagueneens went 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Olympiques were 2-for-8.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

---

VOLTIGEURS 6 REMPARTS 5 (SO)

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Luke Woodworth scored the only goal in a three-round shootout to lift the Drummondville Voltigeurs to a 6-5 win over the visiting Quebec Remparts.

Sam Oliver scored twice for the Central Division-leading Voltigeurs (14-4-1-1), while Ethan Gauthier, Marc-Olivier Beaudry and Hugo Dufour netted singles.

Justin Cote, Loic Goyette, Alexandre Desmarais, Xavier Lebel and Benjamin Vigneault scored for the Remparts (8-10-1-1).

---

HUSKIES 5 TIGRES 3

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Bill Zonnon scored twice as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies edged the visiting Victoriaville Tigres 5-3.

Evan Courtois, Lars Steiner and Samuel Rousseau also scored for the West Division-leading Huskies (11-3-2-3).

Alexis Bourque, Francesco Iasenza and Olivier Houde scored for the Tigres (7-11-1-1).

---

FOREURS 8 ARMADA 4

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Philippe Veilleux scored three goals and added an assist as the Val-d'Or Foreurs defeated the visiting Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 8-4.

Evan Depatie scored twice for the Foreurs (5-11-3-0), while Samuel Fiala, Noah Reinhart and Hemrick Carbonneau netted singles.

Xavier Villeneuve, Matt Gosselin, Vincent Desjardins and Olivier Lemieux scored for the Armada (9-8-1-0).

---

CATARACTES 4 PHOENIX 3 (SO)

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Jiri Klima scored the only goal of a three-round shootout to lift the visiting Shawinigan Cataractes to a 4-3 victory over the Sherbrooke Phoenix.

Reece Peitzsche, Louis-Philippe Fontaine and Jacob Lachance scored in regulation time for the Cataractes (11-7-0-0).

Sydney Gagnon, Thomas Rousseau and Charles-Antoine Adam scored for the Phoenix (11-7-0-1).

---

TITAN 3 MOOSEHEADS 0

HALIFAX, N.S. — Joshua Fleming stopped 28 shots to earn the shutout as the visiting Acadie-Bathurst Titan blanked the Halifax Mooseheads 3-0.

Alexandre Lallier, Colby Huggan and Louis-François Belanger scored for the Titan (12-7-0-0).

Netminder Mathis Rousseau kicked out 28 of 31 shots for the Mooseheads (8-9-2-0).

---

WILDCATS 2 DRAKKAR 1

MONCTON, N.B. — Juraj Pekarcik scored the game-winning goal at 14:51 of the third period as the Moncton Wildcats edged the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar 2-1.

Gabe Smith also scored for the Maritimes Division-leading Wildcats (15-2-2-0).

Raoul Boilard scored for the Drakkar (13-6-1-0).

---

ISLANDERS 4 EAGLES 2

SYDNEY, N.S. — Nathan Leek scored twice as the visiting Charlottetown Islanders defeated the Cape Breton Eagles 4-2.

Ross Campbell and Kyle Powers also scored for the Islanders (6-11-1-1).

Tomas Lavoie and Lucas Romeo scored for the Eagles. (8-9-1-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press