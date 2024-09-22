QMJHL roundup: Carbonneau plays hero in OT as Armada edge Huskies 7-6

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Justin Carbonneau's second goal of the game, scored at 4:40 of overtime, lifted the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada to a 7-6 win over the visiting Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Saturday.

Alexandre Carbonneau, Thomas Paquet, Jonathan Fauchon, Vincent Desjardins and Olivier Lemieux also scored for the Armada.

Antonin Verreault scored twice for the Huskies, while Ty Higgins, Axel Dufresne, Lars Steiner and Bill Zonnon added singles.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

---

PHOENIX 4 FOREURS 3 (OT)

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Olivier Dubois' goal at 3:54 over overtime lifted the Sherbrooke Phoenix to a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over the visiting Val-d'Or Foreurs.

The Foreurs led 3-0 until 6:50 of the third period when the hosts rattled off three goals to tie the game and force overtime.

Mavrick Lachance, Maxime Cote and Hugo Primeau also scored for the Phoenix.

Nathan Baril, William Bishop and Donovan Arsenault scored for the Foreurs.

---

TITAN 4 EAGLES 1

BATHURST, N.B. — Colby Huggan scored twice, including the insurance markeer early in the second period as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan defeated the visiting Cape Breton Eagles 4-1.

Will Reynolds and François-James Buteau also scored for the Titan, who outshot the Eagles 42-32.

---

DRAKKAR 6 OCEANIC 3

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Louis-Charles Plourde and Julien Paille each scored twice as Baie-Comeau Drakkar defeated the visiting Rimouski Océanic 6-3.

Shawn Pearson and Jules Boilard also scored for the Drakkar.

The Drakkar outshot the visitors 31-16.

---

CATARACTES 7 SAGUENEENS 2

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Félix Lacerte scored twice as the Shawinigan Cataractes downed the visiting Chicoutimi Sagueneens 7-2.

Isaac Menard, Noah McKinnon, Louis-Philippe Fontaine, Reece Peitzsche and Chad Lygitsakos also scored for the Cataractes.

Alonso Gosselin and Félix Gagnon scored for the Sagueneens.

---

REMPARTS 5 TIGRES 2

QUEBEC CITY, Que. -- Loic Goyette scored twice and added an assist as the Quebec Remparts defeated the visiting Victoriaville Tigres 5-2.

Justin Cote, Nathan Quinn and Mavrick Rousseau-Hamel also scored for the hosts.

Mael Lavigne and Roope Rajala scored for the Tigres.

---

MOOSEHEADS 5 SEA DOGS 2

SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- A second-period short-handed goal by Braeden MacPhee snapped a 2-2 tie and lifted the visiting Halifax Mooseheads to a 4-2 win over the Saint John Sea Dogs.

Daniel Walters, Antoine Fontaine, Cade Moser and Caylen Blake also scored for the Mooseheads.

Olivier Groulx and Ben Cross scored for the Sea Dogs.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2024.

The Canadian Press