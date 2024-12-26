QB Teddy Bridgewater, fresh off coaching alma mater to HS state title, coming out of retirement to sign with Lions

Bridgewater retired after last season and was hired to coach Miami Northwestern High School

Two weeks after leading his high school alma mater to a state championship, Teddy Bridgewater is returning to the NFL.

On Thursday, Bridgewater, 32, was signed to the Detroit Lions' active roster for the remainder of the season, the team announced.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that he's been in contact with the veteran quarterback for some time.

"To be able to add somebody back here that's got experience," Campbell said. "He's staying in shape, he's throwing. It just brings a level of professionalism, veteran presence, somebody that's great for our team, he's great for the position. Doesn't mean we're disappointed in [Hendon] Hooker. That's not what this means. It just means this gives us somebody that's played a lot in the NFL. It'll be good to get him back in the fold with us."

Bridgewater played nine NFL seasons with six teams before retiring after last season, which he spent with the Lions. He threw for 15,120 yards and 75 touchdowns in 79 career games after being a first-round pick out of Louisville in 2014.

Bridgewater then took over head coaching duties at Miami Northwestern, which won the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 3A state title last month 41-0 over previously undefeated Jacksonville Raines. The team finished 12-2 on the season and outscored opponents 262-12 in their five playoff games.

Congrats to Teddy Bridgewater for leading Miami Northwestern Football to a state championship! pic.twitter.com/aoJyQp11Ga — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 17, 2024

After leading the school to its first state title since 2019, Bridgewater said he wasn't done with the NFL. He told Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on NFL Network last month that he was looking forward to playing again.

"That's the plan," Bridgewater said. "My team knows that's the plan. We wanted to win a state championship and then coach goes back to the league, see what happens, and then come back February in the offseason, continue coaching high school football. We'll see how it plays out."

Bridgewater will join starter Jared Goff and Hooker on the active depth chart for the 13-2 Lions. Jake Fromm, who is on the practice squad, is the fourth quarterback on the roster.

The Lions finish the regular season with games on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18.