QB options in the NFL draft if the Jets decide to move on from Aaron Rodgers

NEW YORK — The future is cloudy for the Jets after a disappointing 2024 season.

After owner Woody Johnson fired both Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas during the season, there’s a lot of uncertainty within the organization.

That also includes Aaron Rodgers and the quarterback position.

Following this season, Rodgers’ contract has no guaranteed money remaining. If the Jets release Rodgers, 41, or he retires, they would incur a $49 million salary cap hit.

With a new regime coming, they could start fresh at the quarterback position with a younger player. If that is true, the Jets will be looking for a QB in the 2025 NFL draft.

The incoming draft class of quarterbacks is below average compared to last year, when six signal-callers were selected in the first round. A year later, only two quarterbacks appear to be slam-dunk first-round picks.

Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders appear out of draft range for the Jets. But there are a few other options the Jets could look at.

Alabama’s Jalen Milroe

If the Jets are interested in going quarterback hunting next offseason, Milroe is their best option. He is a physically gifted QB with a skill set similar to that of two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

Milroe has the speed and athleticism to escape defenders inside and out of the pocket. During his time at Alabama, he excelled at quarterback runs, zone reads and veers, which are plays in which a quarterback decides whether to keep the ball or pass it to the running back.

Although Milroe has a ton of talent, he is still developing as a passer. He sometimes lacks anticipation skills and doesn’t throw the football to a spot on the field. Milroe instead waits for the receiver to get open and then throws it to them, which in the NFL would already be too late to get the ball to them in coverage.

With the lack of quarterback talent available in the draft, Milroe will likely be selected in the first round. But he should probably sit a season and watch instead of being thrown into the fire and starting during his rookie year.

With the right coaching, Milroe could be a top-flight starting quarterback down the road.

Georgia’s Carson Beck

Entering the 2024 season, Beck was projected as a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Now, various draft experts have different options on the two-time national champion.

Beck’s strengths are reading defenses in the middle of the field and completing rhythm passes to his receivers. He is also a traditional pocket passer with a better-than-average arm talent and excellent ball placement.

However, Beck struggled with turnovers and handling pressure in the pocket this season. In 13 games for the Bulldogs, Beck passed for 3,485 yards, 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also had three fumbles.

When defenses pressure Beck, he tends to make rash decisions, which has led to turnovers and poor throws. At 6-4, 220 pounds, Beck has the prototypical size to be a starter in the league. However, he will need to limit the turnovers at the next level.

Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel

If the Jets decide to wait until Day 2 or 3 to draft a quarterback, Dillion Gabriel could be on their radar.

Gabriel led the Ducks to a 13-0 record and a Big Ten championship this season after passing for 3,558 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions. He finished third in the Heisman voting. At 5-11, 200 pounds, Gabriel doesn’t have the ideal NFL size, but his athleticism and improvisational skills are exceptional.

He also doesn’t have the biggest arm, but his accuracy and ball placement are among the best in the draft. He also will be 25 years old at the end of his rookie season.

Gabriel is obviously physically limited and doesn’t throw the ball down the field often, but he could be a development project a team like the Jets could take a flyer on.

Texas’ Quinn Ewers

According to reports, Ewers plans to enter the 2025 NFL draft despite one more year of college eligibility remaining.

Ewers has a special arm that allows him to take chances with defenders in tight coverages. He can also throw the ball vertically deep and put touch on his passes.

Ewers has a lot of talent but has yet to be consistent throughout his college career. In 11 games this season, Ewers passed for 2,665 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Ewers was also benched for Arch Manning during Texas’ October loss to Georgia. Not to mention, Ewers hasn’t stayed healthy during his three seasons with the Longhorns, which will be a red flag for NFL teams.

Ewers is wise entering the draft this year with a weaker crop of quarterbacks. That could mean Ewers could be selected somewhere in the second or third round.