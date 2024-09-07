USC QB LaNorris Sellers returns to Kentucky game after first-half injury

South Carolina starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers reentered the Kentucky game in the second quarter after sustaining a right leg injury.

Sellers went to the locker room as the first quarter against after he was hit on a 17-yard pass to Connor Cox, which was called back because of a holding penalty on freshman offensive lineman Josiah Thompson. Backup Robby Ashford checked in, completed a 7-yard pass to Mazeo Bennett Jr., and started the next drive for South Carolina.

Coach Shane Beamer told the ABC broadcast crew that Sellers was dealing with a “lower-body injury.”

“He feels like he can go, they just want him to go in there so they can check it out,” Beamer said.

Sellers returned to the sideline with about 10 minutes left in the second quarter. Radio broadcast sideline reporter Chet Tucker described it as a leg injury and said “they expect him to return.”

ESPN sideline reporter Molly McGrath reported that Sellers told teammates “I’m good to go,” upon his return to the sideline.

Sellers started the game having connected on three of four pass attempts for 55 yards and a touchdown.

The Gamecocks were leading 7-0 after the first quarter.