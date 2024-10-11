QB Cardea Collier continues electric play, leads Alvarado to victory over Ranchview

A high school quarterback being dubbed a “dual threat” is often an over-used description. In the case of Alvarado senior quarterback Cardea Collier, it is appropriate, and then some.

Putting up “video-game” type numbers, Collier has led a high-powered Alvarado offense that came into tonight’s game averaging 58.4 points per game.

Collier continued to dazzle, accounting for six touchdowns, as the Alvarado Indians (6-0, 1-0), rolled past the Carrollton Ranchview Wolves, 48-14, in the District 6-4A DI opener for both teams Oct. 10 at Standridge Stadium.

“Cardea is such a special player,” said Alvarado Head Coach Casey Walraven. “I can go on and on about what a tremendous player he is. And an even better person. I cannot say enough about what he has meant to this program.”

Collier directed touchdown drives on each of the Alvarado first six opening half possessions -- tossing four TD passes and running for another -- as the Indians held a commanding 41-7 lead at intermission.

A 10-yard TD scamper by Demarcus Belton on the game’s initial series ignited the Indians explosive offense to start the game.

Carrollton Ranchview did respond with an 11-yard TD aerial from Rushil Allada to Marq Townsend to briefly deadlock the score at seven apiece.

The Indians then reeled off 34 unanswered first-half points to take control of the contest.

Collier connected with Lance Sansom on a pair of scoring strikes, covering nine and 13 yards, on consecutive series in the first period. “We have such great chemistry,” said Sansom about clicking with Collier. “We go way back. He knows when he throws it up I am gonna go and get it.”

Alvarado continued its offensive barrage in the second quarter. A Collier three-yard run for a score was followed by TD passes of five yards to Sansom, and an 18-yarder to Belton.

Sansom, who had three TD catches in the first half, also had a very busy second period defensively. He recovered a fumble and returned it 76 yards that led to Collier’s three-yard TD run, and, later in the quarter, came up with an interception that resulted in Belton’s 18-yard TD catch.

Early in the third period, Alvarado forced another turnover, as Sansom came up with his second fumble recovery, at its own 46. Again, the Indians capitalized, with Collier adding a fifth passing TD on a four-yarder to Hunter Byerley.

“I take pride in my defense just as much as playing offense,” said Sansom. “I was in position to make some plays tonight, and we took advantage.”

Collier plays with poise and has a knack for eluding pressure, and keeping defenses off balance.

“A quarterback has to make split second decisions,” said Collier. “We came out tonight strong and got our offense going early.”

The Indians’ signal-caller finished the game completing 22 of 27 passes for 238 yards and five TDs with no interceptions while adding 39 rushing yards on six carries and one additional score for Alvarado, which is the No. 3 in the Star-Telegram’s 4A area rankings.

In five contests entering this game, Collier had thrown for 1,417 yards and 13 touchdowns while rushing for 724 yards (11.3 yards per carry) and an astonishing 18 scores.

It was a balanced offense for Alvarado against Ranchview. The Indians generated 532 yards total offense -- 273 rushing and 259 passing.

“Overall pleased with our performance coming out of the bye week,” said Coach Walraven. “We did a lot good things. Took advantage of turnovers. And it is always good to get a win on the road.”

Belton, a junior running back, registered a game-high 169 rushing yards on 20 attempts, and chipped in with 60 receiving yards on five catches. He recorded a pair of scores -- one rushing and one receiving.

Byerley hauled in four aerials for 89 yards and one TD. DJ Clampitt added 57 rushing yards on eight carries.

For Ranchview, Rushil Allada finished with 202 passing yards (22 of 37 with 2 interceptions) and one TD. Senior Terry Shelton, an Arizona pledge, hauled in eight passes for a game-high 90 yards.

The highlight for Ranchview was its final TD, which came on a 108-yard missed field goal return by Logan Thomas with less than two minutes left in the game.

Alvarado will look to remain unbeaten as it hosts Lake Worth in a district contest on Oct. 18 with a 7:30 pm slated kickoff..