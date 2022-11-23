World Cup 2022: Canada puts up strong fight but falls to Belgium

Canada's World Cup run began with a hard-fought loss to Belgium. (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

After a 36-year hiatus from the FIFA World Cup, Canada lost 1-0 to Belgium during its opening game.

Belgium, the No. 2 ranked side in the world, were backed against the wall for the majority of the first. Michy Batshuayi scored the game's opening goal in the 44th minute, taking a perfectly-placed long-range pass from Toby Alderweireld and depositing it past Canada's Milan Borjan.

Canada earned a penalty after Belgium's Yannick Carrasco was found to have handled the ball in the box upon going to VAR. However, Belgium's Thibaut Courtois robbed Alphonso Davies on the ensuing penalty in the 10th minute, keeping the game scoreless.

More to come.

