Pushing 70 steals, Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. becomes fifth member of MLB's 40-40 club

WASHINGTON — Ronald Acuña Jr. became baseball's fifth member of the 40-homer, 40-steal club in a wham-bang fashion that's defined almost his entire career.

A crowd filled with Atlanta Braves partisans awaiting him to make history could barely gasp in the time it took Acuña to send a laser off his bat over the left field fence at Nationals Park. Acuña uncoiled on a full-count fastball from Washington starter Patrick Corbin and sent it screaming 116 mph just over the left field fence to lead off Friday night's game.

And so Acuña, 25, becomes a 40-40 man unlike any seen in baseball history. See, Acuña pairs his 40 home runs with a staggering 68 stolen bases, certainly a byproduct of 2023 rules changes that have made stealing bases more of a sure thing than ever.

40/40 club? Ronald Acuña Jr. has his sights set higher than that.



With this homer, he’s now just two steals away from 40/70. 👀 pic.twitter.com/5NyTtE94BX — MLB (@MLB) September 22, 2023

Even still, however, if you adjust for inflation, Acuña's bag total would still likely make him the most prolific base-stealer in the 40-40 club. Alex Rodriguez holds the mark with 46 steals to go with 42 home runs for the 1998 Seattle Mariners.

And Acuña also has a shot to lead the pack in home runs. He's the first player since 2006 to go 40-40, joining Alfonso Soriano, who spent his one year in D.C. hitting 46 homers and stealing 41 bases for the Nationals.

Acuña will have eight more games to chase down Soriano in the homer department; he's almost a shoo-in to set a standard that nobody's reached: 40 homers, 70 steals.

Friday night, with one swing of the bat, Acuña reminded us that almost anything is possible.

Ronald Acuna Jr. launched his 40th home run of the season Friday night.

Who is in baseball's 40-40 club?

Jose Canseco, 1989, Athletics – 42 HR, 40 SB

Barry Bonds, 1996, Giants – 42 HR, 40 SB

Alex Rodriguez, 1998, Mariners – 42 HR, 46 SB

Alfonso Soriano, 2006, Nationals – 46 HR, 41 SB

Ronald Acuña Jr., 2023, Braves - 40 HR, 68 SB

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. becomes fifth member of MLB's 40-40 club