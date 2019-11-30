Purdue falls to Indiana despite crazy OT catch





Purdue's Zander Horvath (top) is tackled by Indiana's Tiawan Mullen (L) and Cam Jones (R) in the first half at Ross-Ade Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Old Oaken Bucket is heading back to Bloomington, but the catch of the week will stay with Purdue in West Lafayette.

After going down 28-10 in the third quarter against Indiana, the Boilermakers mounted a furious comeback to force the game into overtime. With all the momentum and magic on its side, Purdue was still forced to counterpunch again after IU scored a touchdown on the opening possession of OT.

For all the times this game should’ve been over, it was a combination of luck and skill that kept it alive. At no point was that more true than on third-and-13 for Purdue.

Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell launched a dart across the middle of the field that hit his receiver on the leg so hard it bounced another 10 yards further downfield and into the hands of wideout Jackson Anthrop for a 23-yard gain and a first-and-goal.

IS THIS THE LUCKIEST BOUNCE EVER? 😳pic.twitter.com/jKbAxArNrB — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 30, 2019

This one deserves a viewing from all the angles.

Hold up, Purdue did WHAT? pic.twitter.com/GUCKnCt4E0 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 30, 2019

Purdue would tie the game up again with a touchdown from O'Connell to Brycen Hopkins on fourth-and-goal moments later. Those are the type of plays that give fans the “team of destiny” feeling.

Unfortunately, that’s not how things turned out.

The Boilermakers were only able to muster a field goal to open up the second overtime frame and IU needed just four plays and one QB sneak at the 1-yard line to snatch the win, 44-41.

After Purdue claimed the last two matchups between the in-state rivals, the Old Oaken Bucket is going back to Indiana University for the sixth time in the last ten years.





