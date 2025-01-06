Pulisic reacts after Supercoppa triumph and reveals what surprised him about Conceicao

Pulisic reacts after Supercoppa triumph and reveals what surprised him about Conceicao

Christian Pulisic had a huge hand in AC Milan’s first trophy win since 2022, and he reacted after lifting the Supercoppa Italiana in Saudi Arabia.

Milan produced a stunning comeback to beat their rivals Inter and lift the first trophy of the year, triumphing 3-2 after a dramatic game. Inter seemed to be well on their way to a fourth straight Supercoppa with goals from Lautaro Martinez and Mehdi Taremi either side of the half-time whistle.

However, Milan knew not to give up after coming from behind against Juventus, and they spun the game on its head in the second half. Theo Hernandez scored with a free-kick to halve the deficit, Christian Pulisic equalised with a sweet strike and Tammy Abraham won it in the dying moments.

Not only was it a trophy in Sergio Conceicao’s second game, but it was also the club’s 50th major honour in total and in the 125th season. The last-gasp winner certainly added an extra element of satisfaction, too.

Pulisic spoke to Mediaset at the end of the game to try and lift the lid on the emotions he and the squad were feeling after such a dramatic win, with his comments relayed by MilanNews.

Is Conceiçao smoking a cigar like in Porto?

“I don’t want to say anything, ask him (laughs). Me? No, I don’t smoke (laughs).”

More Stories / The Match

Pulisic reacts after Supercoppa triumph and reveals what surprised him about Conceicao

6 January 2025, 23:13

Leao reflects on Inter revenge and Conceicao’s impact: “Winning is a great emotion”

6 January 2025, 22:56

Derby-winning hero Abraham dedicates Supercoppa to fans: “This is for you”

6 January 2025, 22:51

It was another great reaction…

“This trophy was important for us. We changed the game again today even though it was tough, a good feeling for the group.”

It’s a first trophy for this ownership, could it be the turning point? Conceiçao always talks about hunger…

“You saw this hunger today, in the second half we changed the game again. This is the great spirit of the team.”

What surprised you about Conceiçao?

“The intensity he puts into training every day. He said we have to have this hunger, this is more important than tactics.”