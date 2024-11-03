Will Puka Nacua play in Week 9 for the Rams? What we know before kickoff vs. the Seahawks

Oct 24, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) reacts after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-880978 ORIG FILE ID: 20241024_sjb_al2_551.JPG

It's been a rough year of injuries for Los Angeles Rams wideout Puka Nacua. He missed a bunch of action after Week 1 and returned last Thursday and had a huge night. But then he hurt his knee on Thursday in practice. There was some buzz that despite that injury, there was a possibility he could play this week.

So will he play in Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks? Here's what we know as the clock ticks down to kickoff on Sunday.

He didn't practice on Friday, and was listed as questionable for Sunday. And then there was the report from ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Rams "expect" him to "try to play."

We'll see if that's truly the case later, but it seems positive.

Rams expect WR Puka Nacua to be able to try to play Sunday vs. Seattle, despite him being listed as questionable due to a knee injury, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2024

