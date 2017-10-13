Puck Daddy Notebook: Blackhawks relieved to have Saad back with Toews

You’re now flipping through the Puck Daddy Notebook. This series will run somewhat sporadically, as it requires scrubbing something stimulating from the minds of NHL players and coaches. This may or may not have been accomplished here.

When Stan Bowman dealt a dynamo in Artemi Panarin to the Columbus Blue Jackets to bring back Brandon Saad, two years after adding him to the never-ending list of cap casualties with the Chicago Blackhawks, the hockey world was reduced to guesswork.

Perhaps not the oddest move (that’s probably reserved for the Conor Murphy-Niklas Hjalmarsson swap), but definitely the defining transaction in a puzzling summer for the Blackhawks, who seemed to enter hysterics after being swept in the opening round versus the eventual Western Conference champion Nashville Predators.

But once the dust settled and we unpacked the deals, many arrived at this conclusion: Trading for Saad was merely a tactic in cost control. Both wingers are capable 30-goal scorers with identical salaries. But the difference is that Saad is under contract for four more seasons, as opposed to Panarin’s two. Likewise, Murphy has five seasons remaining on his contract compared to the two left on Hjalmarsson’s deal.

Two, in this case, is a trend.

Further, taking into account that only six players counted more points than Panarin in his two seasons riding shotgun with Patrick Kane, there was every reason to believe that the shifty Russian would have significant leverage in future negotiations and would ultimately price himself out of Chicago, anyway. The opportunity was there for the Blackhawks to eliminate some risk, and they took it.

But chatting with members of the Blackhawks during their stop in Toronto this week seemed to suggest a different reason: the struggles of their captain.