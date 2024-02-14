PSG vs Real Sociedad LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

PSG vs Real Sociedad - LIVE!

PSG resume their latest bid to lift the Champions League trophy for the first time as they host Real Sociedad tonight. The Ligue 1 leaders have home advantage in the first leg of this last-16 tie, and must make it count before their trip to Spain next month.

Luis Enrique’s side are 11 points clear at the top of League 1, but it is their run in European that will define the season, and potentially the security of the Spaniard’s job. PSG have have been knocked out at the last-16 stage of the Champions League in five of the past seven years and this could be Kylian Mbappe’s last chance to drag the club over the line. The Frenchman looks increasingly likely to join Real Madrid this summer.

Sociedad are not in particularly impressive form, having dropped down to seventh in La Liga though. They did though top their Champions League group before Christmas, ahead of Inter Milan, Benfica and RB Salzburg. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

PSG vs Real Sociedad latest news

Kick-off: 8pm GMT, Parc des Princes

How to watch: TNT Sports

PSG team news: Mbappe available for hosts

Real Sociedad team news: Oyarzabal a doubt; Tirnery out

Standard Sport prediction: PSG win

Stage is set!

18:04 , Matt Verri

It’s a perfect night in Paris...

Standard Sport prediction

17:58 , Matt Verri

Perennial European underachievers PSG do not have an excuse not to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in three years. Arguably stronger than Sociedad in every position, a healthy first-leg win could even more the return leg next month a dead rubber.

Story continues

PSG need to turn up to do so, of course, but have been building momentum and have not tasted defeat in any competition since November. That confidence will be key, especially against a Sociedad side without a win in four.

PSG to win, 2-0.

Real Sociedad team news

17:52 , Matt Verri

Sociedad head to France on a run of 384 minutes without scoring a goal.

Mikel Oyarzabal is a major doubt to reinvigorate the attack after suffering a muscle injury earlier this month.

Hamari Traore, Robin Le Normand, Brais Mendez and Ander Barrenetxea were all rested for the weekend defeat at home to Osasuna, and should return here as La Real consider shuffling their pack.

Arsenal loanee Kieran Tierney leads their list of absentees.

Predicted Real Sociedad XI: Remiro; Traore, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Galan; Mendez, Zubimendi, Merino; Kubo, Umar, Barrenetxea

(Getty Images)

PSG team news

17:44 , Matt Verri

Paris Saint-Germain are confident Kylian Mbappe will be ready for tonight’s Champions League clash.

The French forward was left on the bench as PSG beat Lille on Saturday despite pre-game assertions that he was fit to play.

But coach Luis Enrique has insisted that Mbappe was available, even if he was ultimately not risked as Les Parisiens came from behind to win in Ligue 1.

“Kylian is fine, but we didn’t want to take any risks,” he told reporters. “If it was a final, he would have played, but he will be 100 per cent ready on Wednesday.”

Predicted PSG XI: Donnarumma; Beraldo, Danilo, Hernandez, Hakimi; Ugarte, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery; Dembele, Mbappe, Barcola

(REUTERS)

How to watch PSG vs Real Sociedad

17:37 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us!

Good evening!

17:31 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of PSG vs Real Sociedad!

The Champions League has reached the knockout stages, and it’s the first leg of this last-16 tie tonight.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm GMT from the Parc des Princes.