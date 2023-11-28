PSG vs Newcastle: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds today

Paris Saint-Germain will have revenge on their mind as they host Newcastle in the Champions League tonight.

Ligue 1 leaders PSG were hammered at St. James' Park earlier this season, as the Magpies cruised to a 4-1 win, and Luis Enrique and his players will been keen to make up for that with a much-improved display.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW PSG VS NEWCASTLE LIVE!

Just three points separate the four teams in the group heading into the final two sets of fixtures, but Newcastle are running out of time if they are to keep their hopes of qualifying for the last-16 alive.

They sit bottom of Group F, and are yet to score on the road. However, should Eddie Howe's injury-hit side pick up a shock win in Paris, they will have their fate in their own hands ahead of AC Milan's visit to St. James' Park in the final group-stage match.

Newcastle have not picked up a point since beating PSG (Action Images via Reuters)

Date, kick-off time and venue

PSG vs Newcastle is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off tonight, Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

The match will take place at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Where to watch PSG vs Newcastle

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 7pm GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

PSG vs Newcastle team news

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Skriniar, Danilo, Hernandez; Ugarte, Ruiz, Lee; Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe

Subs: Letellier, Tenas, Mukiele, Vitinha, Soler, Asensio, Barcola, Ramos

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Guimaraes, Joelinton, Miley; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Subs: Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Huntley, Parkinson, Ndiweni

Joe Willock is back on the injury list for Newcastle (Getty Images)

PSG vs Newcastle prediction

Newcastle have not been able to kick on since that win over PSG last month, as back-to-back defeats to Borussia Dortmund halted the momentum.

PSG have won seven of their eight matches since their defeat in England and have been particularly strong at home. The Magpies are not the same team on the road as they are at St. James' Park, and it would be a major shock if they took anything from this match.

Story continues

PSG to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

PSG wins: 0

Draws: 0

Newcastle wins: 1

PSG vs Newcastle match odds

PSG to win: 1/2

Draw: 5/2

Newcastle: 4/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).