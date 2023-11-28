PSG vs Newcastle LIVE! Isak goal - Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

PSG vs Newcastle LIVE!

Paris Saint-Germain welcome Newcastle to Parc des Princes tonight for a, quite frankly, huge Champions League game. Dubbed the 'group of death', Group F has absolutely delivered with only three points between the four teams going into the final two matches.

Newcastle are stuck at the bottom of the pile however after back-to-back defeats to Borussia Dortmund, taking away a huge slice of the momentum they gained with a memorable rout of PSG in the reverse fixture at St. James' Park. Since then, injuries have taken their toll on Eddie Howe's men and a makeshift team which features 17-year-old Lewis Miley will turn out in the French capital.

PSG lost at AC Milan last time out in the Champions League but have won each of their other seven games since being embarrassed on Tyneside, and have Kylian Mbappe to rely on to fire in the goals tonight. Follow PSG vs Newcastle LIVE via Standard Sport's match blog!

PSG vs Newcastle updates

How to watch: TNT Sports

PSG team news: Kolo Muani gets nod up front

Newcastle team news: Miley continues in unchanged XI

GOAL! Isak taps Toon in front

Around the grounds

20:40 , Marc Mayo

AC Milan are level at the San Siro, courtesy of Samuel Chukwueze. That would mean the four teams are only separated by TWO points going into the last game - if these scores stay the same.

Manchester City also 2-0 down at home to RB Leipzig...

Highlights: Alexander Isak goal to break deadlock

20:39 , Marc Mayo

Great moment for the Toon. Keeper should do better, of course!

Alexander Isak scores the opener in Paris ✨



What a crucial goal that could prove to be for Newcastle...#UCL pic.twitter.com/K7Q2Rl2Eq4 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 28, 2023

PSG 0-1 Newcastle | 36 mins

20:37 , Marc Mayo

Ongoing PSG possession fails to yield a shot on goal and Miguel Almiron breaks out, beating Manuel Ugarte and taking a whack for his troubles. Yellow card.

PSG 0-1 Newcastle | 32 mins

20:33 , Marc Mayo

SAVE!

Nick Pope gets down well with excellent reach to scuffle away Ousmane Dembele's dainty roller towards the far corner.

Kylian Mbappe second to the rebound and Newcastle survive.

PSG 0-1 Newcastle | 31 mins

20:32 , Marc Mayo

A sight of goal in the Magpies' box but Lewis Miley is back to block well.

Just a sign or two that PSG are getting back into this one.

PSG 0-1 Newcastle | 28 mins

20:29 , Marc Mayo

Manuel Ugarte whacks a hopeful volley at the away goal... it goes high, high and higher.

PSG have always fancied themselves as winning this competition. As things stand, they'll be going to Borussia Dortmund outside the top two!

PSG 0-1 Newcastle | 26 mins

20:27 , Marc Mayo

Have to say, both Lewis Miley and Tino Livramento also were key to that goal.

It was also a pretty tame shot that Gianluigi Donnarumma kindly palmed straight to Alexander Isak - who had gambled on a rebound.

Easy finish. The away end goes wild!

GGGGOOOOAAALLLL!!! PSG 0-1 Newcastle | Isak, 25'

20:25 , Marc Mayo

Great work by Bruno Guimaraes to battle for the ball in midfield before Newcastle work it right.

A looping cross reaches a black and white shirt...

It's worked well - a shot is saved and ALEXANDER ISAK! HE'S THERE TO SCORE!

PSG 0-0 Newcastle | 23 mins

20:24 , Marc Mayo

Joelinton booked after getting beaten by Lucas Hernandez inside his own half.

The free-kick drifts all the way back to Ousmane Dembele... swiped over.

Around the grounds

20:22 , Marc Mayo

A couple of goals in Manchester City's group where the holders are a goal down at home to RB Leipzig. Young Boys also ahead vs Crvena Zvezda.

Atletico Madrid lead Feyenoord in Group E, a result which would rubberstamp themselves and Lazio in the last-16.

PSG 0-0 Newcastle | 18 mins

20:19 , Marc Mayo

No real pressing game from PSG while Newcastle knock the ball around the middle third.

With their ridiculous pace up front perhaps the Ligue 1 leaders are content to conserve their energy and hit them on the counter...

PSG 0-0 Newcastle | 15 mins

20:16 , Marc Mayo

Good little period by Newcastle in response to PSG's early chances.

(REUTERS)

PSG 0-0 Newcastle | 13 mins

20:14 , Marc Mayo

CHANCE!

Miguel Almiron steals the ball by the PSG corner flag and a cross into Alexander Isak is poked over by the Swede.

That HAD to hit the target.

Around the grounds

20:13 , Marc Mayo

Marco Reus' penalty has put Borussia Dortmund ahead at AC Milan.

Olivier Giroud missed an earlier spot-kick.

Is that good news or bad news for these two? Too early to tell!

PSG 0-0 Newcastle | 11 mins

20:12 , Marc Mayo

Fabian Ruiz the next to pop up in the box as Randal Kolo Muani breaks out wide to feed the midfielder.

PSG creating at will here, can they get a deserved opener?

PSG 0-0 Newcastle | 9 mins

20:10 , Marc Mayo

SAVE!

Beautiful flick by Randal Kolo Muani sends Achraf Hakimi through the right on the counter...

He picks out Kylian Mbappe in the middle whose cheeky finish is saved by Nick Pope! HUGE save.

PSG 0-0 Newcastle | 8 mins

20:08 , Marc Mayo

PSG unhappy as a 50/50 goes Newcastle's way before the visitors work their first proper attack, Joelinton's backheel just overhit for his runner.

PSG 0-0 Newcastle | 4 mins

20:05 , Marc Mayo

CHANCE!

Newcastle hesitate in dealing with Ousmane Dembele and his cross is fluffed by Kang-In Lee before Fabian Ruiz fires over... taking it off the toe of Kylian Mbappe!

PSG 0-0 Newcastle | 3 mins

20:03 , Marc Mayo

First cheer from the away end as Ousmane Dembele puts on the afterburners up against Anthony Gordon but runs the ball into touch.

PSG 0-0 Newcastle | 1 min

20:02 , Marc Mayo

Good start by PSG, Kylian Mbappe roaming around the left flank and Jamaal Lascelles does well to hack a cross clear.

PSG vs Newcastle | KICK-OFF!

20:01 , Marc Mayo

They're both right up for this one.

PSG and Newcastle face off with both requiring a big result for their hopes of a spot in the last-16.

The referee Szymon Marciniak blows his whistle...

Away we go!

Here come the players!

19:57 , Marc Mayo

The Champions League anthem is belting out.

Sit tight, this one is going to be a biggie.

The light show has begun

19:56 , Marc Mayo

And you know what that means, kick-off coming up...

We even have the word 'Paris' in a display across the main stand.

How Group F looks ahead of kick-off

19:53 , Marc Mayo

Here's where we are then.

Newcastle win or draw and they're still in the Champions League.

A defeat and AC Milan win will send them out of Europe altogether.

If both Newcastle and Milan lose, when they will play at St. James' Park next month it will be a shootout for a Europa League spot.

From first place to last place, Group F really is anyone's guess! 🔮#UCL pic.twitter.com/vHrwthb31c — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 28, 2023

PSG vs Newcastle: Countdown to kick-off

19:50 , Marc Mayo

This is your ten-minute warning!

The PSG ultras are warming their vocal cords up as kick-off approaches...

(REUTERS)

Around the grounds

19:47 , Marc Mayo

Full time in the two early kick-offs.

Ciro Immobile has struck twice late on as Lazio beat Celtic in Rome, sending the Scots out of Europe with a game to spare.

Shakhtar Donetsk have kept their hopes alive by beating Antwerp, with the Belgians also destined to finish bottom of their group.

Heartbreak for Celtic 💔



A late Ciro Immobile double looks set to end their hopes of staying in Europe. Beautiful composure from the Lazio striker for his second 😮‍💨#UCL pic.twitter.com/wUK1GbOHXN — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 28, 2023

Eddie Howe on TNT Sports looks ahead to kick-off

19:40

"We have to show our qualities, against Dortmund we were disappointed as we didn't execute our plan.

"Today that's what we need to see.

"We want the result as well but we have to be us and do what we need to do to be ourselves."

Throwback: Fabian Schar sets St. James' Park alight

19:35 , Marc Mayo

Newcastle beat PSG 4-1 in the reverse fixture of tonight's game, a result that will live long in the memory no matter what happens tonight.

Wins the ball ➡️ follows it up with a worldie 🌍#UCL pic.twitter.com/7pcqLMRwp5 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 7, 2023

Kieran Trippier previews PSG vs Newcastle on TNT Sports

19:30 , Marc Mayo

"Everyone's normal, relaxed before the game. We all know as a team what the result means tonight; if we win, if we lose.

"We're going to take it as any game, we'll come here and try to win.

"[The first game] seems like a long time ago. PSG have got some very good results recently.

"It was in the past, we can take confidence from it and the game against Chelsea but tonight's totally different."

Sergio Rico returns to the Parc des Princes

19:25 , Marc Mayo

An emotional moment on the pitch pre-game as Sergio Rico steps out to greet the PSG fans.

The Spanish goalkeeper was left in a coma after a horse riding accident in May before leaving hospital in August.

He is targeting a return to playing before the season's end.

Momentos que emocionan. 🥺



👏 Sergio Rico ha vuelto al Parque de los Príncipes y así le han ovacionado.



Ha ocurrido antes del partido de Champions entre PSG y Newcastle.



📽️ @PSG_espanol pic.twitter.com/AnGIiMiqmt — Relevo (@relevo) November 28, 2023

Warm-ups are underway

19:17 , Marc Mayo

Nick Pope and the Newcastle goalkeepers are first out to finalise their preparations on the Parc des Princes pitch.

(REUTERS)

Match odds

19:10 , Marc Mayo

PSG - 8/13

Draw - 16/5

Newcastle - 15/4

Odds via Genting (subject to change)

Three changes for PSG

19:05

Danilo Pereira drops into central defence for the hosts as Nordi Mukiele drops out, allowing Lucas Hernandez to return to his natural left-back role.

That's perhaps a reaction to PSG conceding twice at home to Monaco on the weekend.

Vitinha also drops out for Lee Kang-In and Randal Kolo Muani gets the nod up top ahead of Goncalo Ramos.

PSG vs Newcastle: Countdown to kick-off

19:00 , Marc Mayo

Anticipation is building in the French capital... one hour to go!

(AFP via Getty Images)

How the hosts will line up

18:56 , Marc Mayo

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Skriniar, Danilo, Hernandez; Ugarte, Ruiz, Lee; Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe

Subs: Letellier, Tenas, Mukiele, Vitinha, Soler, Asensio, Barcola, Ramos

No changes for Newcastle

18:53 , Marc Mayo

Lewis Miley keeps his place in the midfield after the 17-year-old impressed in the win over Chelsea.

On the bench, Lewis Hall is back after he was ineligible for the weekend win.

The Newcastle team is out!

18:47

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Guimaraes, Joelinton, Miley; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Subs: Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Huntley, Parkinson, Ndiweni

PSG are in the building

18:45

Elegantly suited and booted as per for the Parisians.

Tonight's destination

18:41 , Marc Mayo

The Parc des Princes, in all its glory!

Not many teams do the double over PSG...

18:35

Newcastle want to become the first team since CSKA Moscow in 2004-05 to beat PSG both home and away in a Champions League group stage!

PSG vs Newcastle: Countdown to kick-off

18:30 , Marc Mayo

Team news coming up with 90 minutes to go until we get this European cracker underway.

The Newcastle fans have had a great day in Paris waiting for this!

(PA)

Head-to-head record

18:22 , Marc Mayo

That memorable night earlier in the group stage is the only meeting these sides have enjoyed.

PSG wins: 0

Draws: 0

Newcastle wins: 1

Score prediction

18:10

Newcastle have not been able to kick on since that win over PSG last month, as back-to-back defeats to Borussia Dortmund halted the momentum.

PSG have won seven of their eight matches since their defeat in England and have been particularly strong at home. The Magpies are not the same team on the road as they are at St. James' Park, and it would be a major shock if they took anything from this match.

PSG to win, 3-1.

Early Newcastle team news

17:55

Joe Willock missed Newcastle's win over Chelsea due to a recurrence of an Achilles injury and will miss out again in Paris, with Eddie Howe potentially without 14 first-team players as the injury crisis shows no signs of easing.

Sean Longstaff has not travelled either, and the likes of Harvey Barnes, Dan Burn, Sven Botman and Callum Wilson all remain unavailable.

Alexander Isak's return against Chelsea was a significant boost and he can be expected to start again.

(Getty Images)

What we expect for the PSG team

17:50

Predicted PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Skriniar, Hernandez, Mukiele; Ugarte, Ruiz, Vitinha; Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe

Early PSG team news

17:45 , Marc Mayo

PSG will be without captain Marquinhos, who is out with a hamstring injury and is not expected to recover in time, while Warren Zaire-Emery remains on the sidelines with an ankle issue.

Presnel Kimpembe is nearing a return, though this game will come too soon.

Randal Kolo Muani has started every Champions League game this season, but faces competition from Goncalo Ramos to lead the line, with Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele either side.

Where to watch PSG vs Newcastle

17:37 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 7pm GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

PSG vs Newcastle LIVE!

17:30 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's live coverage of PSG vs Newcastle!

A huge night in the Champions League awaits as the Toon simply must get a result in Paris to keep their European dream alive.

Kick-off from Parc des Princes comes at 8pm GMT.

Join us for all the build-up, match action and reaction!

(Various)

Our prediction for the Newcastle line-up

17:39

Predicted Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall; Guimaraes, Joelinton, Miley; Almiron, Isak, Gordon