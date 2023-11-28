PSG vs Newcastle lineups: Starting XIs, confirmed team news and injuries today

The same Newcastle starting line-up that smashed Chelsea on the weekend will face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The Magpies sit bottom of the group with two matches to go but still have hope of reaching the knockout stages, even though that does rely on them beating PSG for a second time this season.

Joe Willock has a recurrence of an Achilles injury and Sean Longstaff is recovering from a knock, so both have not made the trip to Paris as Eddie Howe's remarkable injury list grows bigger.

"We are pretty much as we were at the weekend, but just with a few absentees who can’t play in this competition," the Newcastle boss said in his pre-match press conference on Monday.

"Joe is seeing a specialist [on Wednesday], we are still unsure on him. Sean has not travelled."

Eddie Howe has to once again contend with a large number of absences (AFP via Getty Images)

It means 17-year-old Lewis Miley starts again in midfield, having impressed in the weekend win over Chelsea, while Lewis Hall is on the bench having been ineligible against his parent club.

PSG have injury problems of their own, with captain Marquinhos ruled out due to a hamstring issue and teenager Warren Zaire-Emery still on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury while on international duty with France.

Presnel Kimpembe is not yet ready to return, despite closing in on a comeback from a serious Achilles injury, so Danilo Pereira fills in at centre-back.

Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe will be the key threats up front as ever, with Randal Kolo Muani leading the line.

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Skriniar, Danilo, Hernandez; Ugarte, Ruiz, Lee; Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe

Subs: Letellier, Tenas, Mukiele, Vitinha, Soler, Asensio, Barcola, G. Ramos

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Guimaraes, Joelinton, Miley; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Subs: Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Huntley, Parkinson, Ndiweni

Kylian Mbappe has already scored 16 goals for PSG this season (REUTERS)

PSG Injuries: Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Zaire-Emery, Navas, Pereira, Mendes, Rico

Newcastle Injuries: Burn, Botman, Targett, Longstaff, Murphy, Anderson, Barnes, Willock, Wilson

Unavailable: Tonali, Ritchie, Manquillo, Gillespie, Krafth

Time and date: 8pm, Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Venue: Parc des Princes