PSG vs Man City LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and updates today after Neves goal

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City – LIVE!

PSG tonight host Man City in a huge Champions League clash in the French capital. While the new format for this competition was widely criticised before a ball was kicked, it does mean the champions of France and England respectively are in real jeopardy heading into the penultimate round of first-stage fixtures.

Luis Enrique’s side currently sit outside of the top 24 and are at real risk of dropping out of Europe entirely if they cannot pick up their results in the final two games of the League phase. City, meanwhile, head into the game way down in 24th after a nightmare campaign thus far and could fall at the first hurdle if they cannot improve.

Pep Guardiola’s side appear to have turned things around in the Premier League of late but it remains to be seen if that extends to continental competition. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

PSG vs Man City latest news

GOAL! Joao Neves completes comeback for PSG!

GOAL! Bradley Barcola levels for PSG!

GOAL! Ousmane Dembele pulls one back for PSG!

GOAL! Erling Haaland doubles Man City's advantage

GOAL! Jack Grealish gives Man City the lead

PSG 3-2 Man City

21:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

87 mins: Just over three minutes remaining. Can City find something here?

DISALLOWED GOAL!

21:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

82 mins: Dembele powers in a fourth but he’s flagged offside!

PSG 3-2 Man City

21:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

80 mins: City look shell-shocked.

GOAL! PSG 3-2 Man City | Joao Neves '78

21:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

78 mins: GOAL!

Until now! Joao Neves, who should have scored in the first-half, makes up for it now!

He nods a whipped free-kick down into the ground at the near post! Brilliant finish.

PSG 2-2 Man City

21:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

75 mins: City have at least taken the sting out of the game in the last few minutes.

PSG 2-2 Man City

21:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

67 mins: OFF THE BAR!

Dembele nutmegs Silva and then strikes the woodwork with a powerful effort at the near post!

PSG 2-2 Man City

21:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

65 mins: City cannot get out here.

PSG are all over them.

GOAL! PSG 2-2 Man City | Bradley Barcola '59

21:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

59 mins: GOAL!

And PSG are level!

Doue’s shot from range smacks the cross bar but Barcola is there to fire in the rebound off the post!

GOAL! PSG 1-2 Man City | Ousmane Dembele '54

21:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

54 mins: GOAL!

Barcola skins Nunes and pulls a cross back for Dembele, who slots past Ederson.

GOAL! PSG 0-2 | Erling Haaland '52

21:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

52 mins: GOAL!

Nunes finds Grealish, who pulls back to the Portuguese but his pass is deflected into the path of Haaland, who fires home from close range.

GOAL! PSG 0-1 Man City | Jack Grealish '49

21:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

49 mins: GOAL!

And City have their breakthrough!

Akanji breaks through the lines with a powerful run and pulls back for Foden, who sees his shot saved.

Grealish then powers in the rebound!

PSG 0-0 Man City

21:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Back underway!

Dembele replaces Lee, while Grealish and Lewis come on for Kovacic and Savinho.

HT: PSG 0-0 Man City

20:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

City survive after that offside call.

Little to split the sides at the break.

DISALLOWED GOAL!

20:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

45 mins: It’s been ruled out!

Mendes was offside in the build-up!

GOAL! PSG 1-0 Man City | Achraf Hakimi '44

20:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

44 mins: GOAL!

And PSG strike first! Nuno Mendes is played in by Neves and pulls back for Doue, which looked like the wrong decision.

He then plays in Hakimi, who fires in off Dias.

PSG 0-0 Man City

20:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

41 mins: Great header from Marquinhos to deny City from a corner. De Bruyne then wastes the following one.

PSG 0-0 Man City

20:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

38 mins: Saying that, Donnarumma has just been forced into another big save!

Great ball from Foden frees Savinho but the Italian makes himself big and denies the Brazilian.

PSG 0-0 Man City

20:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

36 mins: City look happy enough with a point here, which is not something you’d usually say about them.

PSG 0-0 Man City

20:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

26 mins: OFF THE LINE!

Ruiz’s shot after a half-cleared corner is cleared off the line by Gvardiol!

PSG 0-0 Man City

20:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

25 mins: Vitinha’s shot is deflected just wide after PSG pounce on a poor header from Akanji, one Kovacic struggles to clear.

PSG 0-0 Man City

20:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

21 mins: Savinho leaves Hakimi sprawling with a fine turn but Foden cannot control his pass.

Would have been some goal!

PSG 0-0 Man City

20:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

20 mins: Haaland’s header is easily saved after nice play between Foden and Nunes.

PSG 0-0 Man City

20:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

18 mins: City moving a little further up the field now but, De Bruyne chance aside, haven’t created much.

PSG 0-0 Man City

20:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

12 mins: Big save from Donnarumma to deny De Bruyne from close range!

Best moment so far for City.

PSG 0-0 Man City

20:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

08 mins: Neves heads over at the back post after Vitinha floats in a free-kick.

City cannot get a foothold here.

PSG 0-0 Man City

20:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

07 mins: Great defending from Akanji to deny Mendes after a nice return pass from Doue.

PSG 0-0 Man City

20:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

05 mins: PSG have started with a real confidence here. Yet to see much from City in an attacking sense.

PSG 0-0 Man City

20:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

04 mins: Doue forces a good save from Ederson with a shot from range!

Fast pace to the opening few minutes.

PSG 0-0 Man City

20:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

01 mins: PSG try to break through Barcola but Doue gets his pass wrong.

Very rainy conditions in the French capital this evening.

PSG vs Man City!

20:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

KICK-OFF!

PSG vs Man City

19:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

Man City’s new signings analysed...

PSG vs Man City

19:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Scenes outside the Parc des Princes!

Confirmed Man City lineup

19:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Man City XI: Ederson, Nunes, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Silva, Savinho, Foden, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Carson, Stones, Grealish, Gundogan, Wright, Alleyne, O'Reilly, Lewis, McAtee

Confirmed PSG lineup

19:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Lee, Doue, Barcola

Subs: Safonov, Tenas, Kimpembe, Ramos, Dembele, Asensio, Hernandez, Mayulu, Zaie-Emery, Beraldo, Zague, Tape

PSG vs Man City

18:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

A huge night in a dramatic venue!

Pep Guardiola sends James McAtee transfer message as Man City boss predicts change

17:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

Pep Guardiola hopes Manchester City can keep James McAtee at the club long-term.

The City academy graduate has been linked with the likes of Fulham and Newcastle in recent weeks after a lack of game time under Guardiola.

Still, the 22-year-old scored City’s final goal in Sunday’s 6-0 thrashing of Ipswich to continue a recent run of first-team minutes.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola confirms major Man City injury boost as new signing revealed

17:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester City have been handed a major injury boost ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

John Stones, who has not featured since December’s loss at Aston Villa, has travelled to the French capital for the game.

Fellow defender Ruben Dias, who had missed five league games with injury played the full 90 minutes in their 6-0 thrashing of Ipswich Town on Sunday and is also fit.

Read the full story here!

(AFP via Getty Images)

What do Man City need to qualify for knockout stages?

17:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

Finishing in the top eight looks almost impossible for City, they must simply beat PSG and then Club Brugge to stand any chance of avoiding a play-off spot.

If Man City beat PSG: A play-off spot should be almost guaranteed, while slim hopes of a top-eight finish will remain alive.

If Man City draw with PSG: Kiss goodbye to an automatic play-off spot and pressure mounts on beating Brugge to confirm a play-off place.

If Man City lose to PSG: There will be a very real threat of dropping out of Europe altogether, with no safety net of the Europa League, with victory over Brugge a non-negotiable.

(Getty Images)

PSG vs Man City: Latest Champions League odds today

17:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

PSG to win: 29/20

Draw: 11/4

Man City to win: 17/10

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.

PSG vs Man City: Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

PSG wins: 1

Draws: 2

Man City wins: 4

PSG vs Man City: Champions League score prediction today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

It will be another huge test of City’s recent progress but Guardiola’s side are showing real signs of progress.

Man City to win 2-1.

(Getty Images)

Man City team news vs PSG today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

John Stones is fit again for City and has been named in the squad. Nathan Ake and Oscar Bobb are close to returning but have not made the journey to the French capital. Jeremy Doku misses out due to injury. Kyle Walker will not play amid his links with a move to AC Milan.

New signings Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov are not available.

(Getty Images)

PSG team news vs Man City today

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has completed his move from Napoli to join PSG, however his new club will not be able to register him for European involvement until after the league phase is over.

Ibrahim Mbaye is definitely out with an ankle sprain. Marquinhos has trained, having recovered from a recent groin strain.

(Getty Images)

PSG vs Man City: TV channel and live stream for Champions League today

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

(ES Composite)

Welcome

17:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of PSG’s huge Champions League clash with Manchester City.

Kick-off from the Parc des Princes is at 8pm GMT.