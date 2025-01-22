PSG vs Man City: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds today

PSG host Manchester City in the Champions League tonight (ES Composite)

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City meet in a huge Champions League clash in Paris tonight.

The champions of France and England respectively would have been expected to reach the knockout stages in rather routine fashion before a ball was kicked but that has not proven to be the case.

Both sides are struggling just to secure a play-off spot in the Champions League table after disappointing campaigns thus far.

PSG beat Lens 2-1 on Saturday to prepare for the game, while Pep Guardiola’s side smashed Ipswich 6-0.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

PSG vs Man City is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off time tonight, Wednesda January 22, 2025.

The Parc des Princes in Paris, France will host.

Where to watch PSG vs Man City

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

PSG vs Man City team news

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has completed his move from Napoli to join PSG, however his new club will not be able to register him for European involvement until after the league phase is over.

Ibrahim Mbaye is definitely out with an ankle sprain. Marquinhos has trained, having recovered from a recent groin strain.

John Stones is fit again for City and has been named in the squad. Nathan Ake and Oscar Bobb are close to returning but have not made the journey to the French capital. Jeremy Doku misses out due to injury. Kyle Walker will not play amid his links with a move to AC Milan.

New signings Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov are not available.

John Stones is fit again for Man City (Getty Images)

PSG vs Man City prediction

It will be another huge test of City’s recent progress but Guardiola’s side are showing real signs of progress.

Man City to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

PSG wins: 1

Draws: 2

Man City wins: 4

PSG vs Man City latest odds

PSG to win: 29/20

Draw: 11/4

Man City to win: 17/10

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.