PSG vs Barcelona LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

PSG vs Barcelona LIVE!

The Champions League quarter-finals take us to Paris tonight where reigning the reigning French and Spanish champions, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, meet in the first leg of their mouthwatering match-up.

Neither side has been without its issues on and off the pitch this season, yet both come into this clash on good form and with more than a superstar or two amongst their ranks. Kylian Mbappe will spearhead the PSG attack for a team which has not lost since November but is still chasing a first-ever Champions League trophy. Marquinhos will start at right-back in place of the suspended Achraf Hakimi.

Barcelona, in Xavi’s final season as coach, are themselves unbeaten in over two months and, with LaLiga out of their grasp, can put their full effort into a European charge. Frenkie de Jong has been named in their XI after injury with Pedri back on the bench. Follow PSG vs Barcelona LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog!

PSG vs Barcelona updates

Kick-off time: 8pm BST | Parc des Princes

How to watch: TNT Sports

PSG team news: Marquinhos covers for suspended Hakimi

Barcelona team news: De Jong starts, Pedri on bench

Score prediction

Mind games sparked between the two bosses

19:35 , Marc Mayo

Luis Enrique has remarked that he embodies what Barcelona means as a club and culture far more than their existing coach, Xavi.

“Without a doubt, it’s me,” he told reporters at the pre-game press conference, with a smile. “It’s not an opinion, look at the statistics, in terms of possession, chances, pressing, trophies…

“Others might have a different opinion, but it’s definitely me.”

He continued: “I’ve known him as a teammate, as my player, but not as a coach. I know the club very well, but I don’t know whether it’ll be an advantage.”

Legendary former midfielder Xavi, however, refused to joke around when asked for his response.

“We have a good relationship, I respect him,” he said. “For me, he’s one of the best coaches in the world. He has a team that’s built to win the Champions League.

Story continues

“Both of us have Barcelona DNA, as do Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta – there’s four of us who are in the Champions League quarter-finals. I think we’re all looking for the same thing – pressing high up the pitch, holding onto the ball and building out from the back with it.”

PSG vs Barcelona | Match odds

19:34 , Marc Mayo

PSG - 5/6

Draw - 2/1

Barcelona - 12/5

Champions League winners odds:

Man City - 7/4

Arsenal - 5/1

Real Madrid - 6/1

Bayern Munich - 7/1

PSG - 15/2

Barcelona - 10/1

Atletico Madrid - 12/1

Dortmund - 22/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.

PSG vs Barcelona | Countdown to kick-off

19:30 , Marc Mayo

Just half an hour to wait until this mouthwatering match-up kicks off.

The warm-ups are underway with the atmosphere bubbling away nicely.

Luis Enrique and Xavi, two stalwarts of the Blaugrana badge, have met for a lovely cuddle in the tunnel ahead of doing battle.

The PSG story so far

19:25 , Marc Mayo

Drawn in the ‘Group of Death’, Paris Saint-Germain struggled through as runners-up after humbling defeats at Newcastle and AC Milan, which meant that they lost away to both of the eliminated teams just like Barcelona.

A final-day draw at Borussia Dortmund got the job done though and they made light work of Real Sociedad in the last round.

With a 2-0 first leg win at home, they completed a 4-1 aggregate victory to book their spot in the last eight.

(REUTERS)

How Barcelona got this far

19:18 , Marc Mayo

Xavi’s side topped their group despite defeats to Antwerp and Shakhtar Donetsk on the road.

A 100 per cent home record has been vital to their progress with a draw in the last-16 away leg at Napoli followed by a 3-1 win in Catalonia.

(Getty Images)

Marco Asensio keeps his place

19:05 , Marc Mayo

The former Real Madrid man will face up to old rivals Barcelona after 90 minutes in the much-changed PSG side which drew with Clermont Foot on the weekend.

Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele are among those recalled, with Lee Kang-in also given the nod to start.

Marquinhos, as reported, covers at right-back for the suspended Achraf Hakimi.

Frenkie de Jong fit for Barcelona

18:59 , Marc Mayo

Two big positives for Barcelona as Frenkie de Jong starts for the first time in over a month and Pedri is fit for the bench.

Andreas Christensen is among the substitutes as a result, with teenagers Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal in their line-up.

PSG team news

18:57 , Marc Mayo

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Marquinhos, Lucas Hernandez, Beraldo, Nuno Mendes; Lee, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Dembele, Mbappe, Asensio

Subs: Navas, Tenas, Ugarte, Ramos, Danilo, Kolo Muani, Soler, Barcola, Zaire-Emery, Skriniar, Mayulu

Barcelona team news is in!

18:50 , Marc Mayo

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Joao Cancelo; Sergi Roberto, De Jong, Gundogan; Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Subs: Martinez, Ferran, Pedri, Pena, Joao Felix, Christensen, Roque, Marcos Alonso, Romeu, Astralaga, Fermin, Fort

Barcelona president dismisses PSG talent

18:48 , Marc Mayo

Not even Kylian Mbappe himself would get into this Barcelona side.

That’s the view of Joan Laporta, the Blaugrana club president who compared his team rather favourably to their opponents.

“I wouldn’t change any of our players for any other player,” he told club media ahead of tonight’s game.

“It has been many years since we reached the quarter-finals, today we are here against PSG. We are eager to play the game, believing in our possibilities.

“There is a great atmosphere, the players are very motivated and it is that atmosphere that you like to live in the world of football. At Barcelona, we are experiencing it, in these quarter-finals against PSG, and the two clubs also have a history of sporting clashes that have also been historic.”

Team news coming up

18:35 , Marc Mayo

Reports suggest Marquinhos will be the PSG right-back amid Achraf Hakimi’s suspension, with Marco Asensio getting the nod up front.

While Frenkie de Jong is also said to be on the Barcelona teamsheet.

Confirmation due shortly!

(Getty Images)

Heavy police presence in Paris tonight

18:27 , Marc Mayo

The threat of a terrorist attack from the Islamic State group has seen security ramped up around tonight’s game.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said: “The police chief, with whom I spoke very early this morning, has considerably strengthened security resources [following a] clear threat publicly mentioned by the Islamic State.”

(REUTERS)

(AP)

Rewind: PSG's revenge

18:22 , Marc Mayo

Kylian Mbappe smashed a hat-trick past Barcelona in PSG’s subsequent, and most recent, trip to the Camp Nou in the 2021 last-16.

📅 16.02.2021



The night Kylian Mbappé rocked up at Camp Nou, and went home with all the headlines 🤩



Just the third player to score a Champions League hat-trick against Barcelona 🌟 pic.twitter.com/IIVEsFGUXn — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 17, 2021

Rewind: La Remontada

18:15 , Marc Mayo

From four goals down in the first leg to even conceding an away goal at three up in the return, Barcelona scored twice in stoppage time for a famous 6-1 win over PSG in the last-16 seven years ago.

𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗚𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗡𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧𝗦 𝗜𝗡 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗚𝗨𝗘 𝗛𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗬! 😮‍💨



Relive the magic of La Remontada as Barcelona and PSG clash once more in tonight's Champions League quarter-final 💥#UCL pic.twitter.com/zegM01m7YM — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 10, 2024

Head-to-head record

18:10 , Marc Mayo

Les Parisiens’ 6-1 defeat to Barcelona in 2017 remains their joint-biggest defeat in their European history.

PSG wins: 4

Draws: 4

Barcelona wins: 4

PSG vs Barcelona | Countdown to kick-off

18:00 , Marc Mayo

We have two hours to go until this quarter-final tie gets underway.

Team news is due out anytime from now, really. Keep your eyes peeled...

(AFP via Getty Images)

PSG vs Barcelona prediction

17:49 , Marc Mayo

The French side are in flying form but have a knack of making these big European nights more difficult than they perhaps need to be.

A 1-1 draw.

How we reckon the Catalans could line up

17:40 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Cubarsi, Joao Cancelo; De Jong, Christensen, Gundogan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Injuries: Balde, Gavi, Pedri

Doubts: De Jong

Early Barcelona team news

17:32 , Marc Mayo

Frenkie De Jong could return for Barcelona but Alejandro Balde, Gavi and Pedri are still working their way back up to full fitness.

Youngsters Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi are set to start.

Our prediction for the PSG team

17:25 , Marc Mayo

Predicted PSG XI: Donnarumma; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Hernandez, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Ugarte, Fabian Ruiz; Dembele, Mbappe, Barcola

Injuries: Kimpembe, Mukiele

Suspensions: Hakimi

Early PSG team news

17:18 , Marc Mayo

Presnel Kimpembe and Nordi Mukiele are the only confirmed injury absentees for Les Parisiens, who will have Bradley Barcola back in their squad.

Mbappe will return after being rested last time out and joined by Ousmane Dembele in attack with Barcola, Randal Kolo Muani and Lee Kang-in the options to join them.

Achraf Hakimi is suspended.

Where to watch PSG vs Barcelona

17:09 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app or website.

PSG vs Barcelona LIVE!

17:00 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of PSG vs Barcelona!

Well, if last night’s quarter-final first legs were anything to go by we are in for a cracker here...

Paris Saint-Germain, the French champions and league leaders, host a Barcelona side in good form and with genuine belief they can go all the way in this year’s Champions League.

The winner of this tie will face Atletico Madrid or Borussia Dortmund, this evening’s other match which we also have covered live for you.

Stay tuned for all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction as PSG and Barcelona lock horns!