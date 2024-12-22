🚨 PSG progress to Coupe de France Round of 32 with shootout win over Lens

PSG progressed to the Coupe de France Round of 32 with a 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Lens after it ended 1-1 at 90 minutes.





Scorers: Nzola 66'; Ramos 70'

Despite having the vast majority of the ball throughout the game, the Ligue 1 champions and current leaders struggled to break down a resilient Lens defence for the opening hour, and eventually fell behind.

M'bala Nzola didn't know much about his opener, with the ball ricocheting off him at close range and into the net in the 66th minute to the delight of the home crowd.

However, their joy was short-lived. Luis Enrique responded to going behind by bringing on Gonçalo Ramos, and it paid off in just four minutes.

The Portuguese forward capitalised on a slip in the Lens defence to finish in fine style, and level things up.

Neither side could grab a second, forcing a penalty shootout, in which PSG held their nerve. They scored all four, while keeper Matvey Safonov made himself a hero with two strong saves from Nzola and Andy Diouf.

