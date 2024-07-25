PSG Poised to Submit Fee and Player Package in Bid for Manchester United-Linked Player, Romano Says

Paris Saint-Germain are said to be close to finalizing a deal for SL Benfica midfielder João Neves. If they pull it off, they’ll have beaten Manchester United to this promising young talent.

A recent report from Record suggests that Neves prefers a move to PSG rather than Manchester United. The Portuguese outlet also expects that Neves’ transfer to the Parisian club should be wrapped up by next week.

A BOLA also reports that Neves is expected to sign a five-year contract with PSG, with an annual salary of €5 million. The transfer fee is said to be around €70 million, and negotiations are in the final stages.

Transfer window expert Fabrizio Romano provided more information on Thursday as it seems the Neves transfer is on the verge of happening for the Parisians.

According to Romano, PSG is getting closer to finalizing the deal for Neves. A positive new round of talks has taken place today, and the Ligue 1 champions aim to wrap things up next week.

They’re currently discussing the details of the package, which includes a €70 million fee plus players like Renato Sanches to be included in the deal with Benfica.

🚨🔴🔵 Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on João Neves deal! New, positive round of talks again today. PSG want to get it sealed next week. Details of package being discussed after €70m fee + players to include for Benfica, like Renato Sánches. Here we go, expected soon ⏳🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/tCu6D66c5x — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2024

Neves played 55 matches last season across all competitions for Benfica. The 19-year-old scored three goals and recorded two assists, which earned him a spot in Portugal’s UEFA Euro 2024 squad this summer.