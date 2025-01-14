📸 PSG make history with their newly-released fourth shirt

We're roughly halfway through the season in Ligue 1 and despite being nearer to the end of the campaign than the start, Paris Saint-Germain have today unveiled their fourth kit for 2024/25.

In collaboration with the Jordan brand, PSG have released said shirt which, they say, makes a piece of football history.

"For the first time, a football jersey has been initially designed with long sleeves," the marketing blurb says on their official website.

"Adorned with wing motifs inspired by Jordan’s iconic 'Wings' logo, it symbolises the union of Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan Brand."

As you can see, Ousmane Dembélé looks as thrilled as we are by that historic news.

📸 Catherine Ivill - 2017 Getty Images