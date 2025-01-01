PSG Desperate to Offload €35M-Rated Newcastle, Tottenham Target Over Wage Burden

Milan Škriniar’s standing at Paris Saint-Germain appears to be waning, with manager Luis Enrique leaning on Willian Pacho and Marquinhos as his go-to center-back pairing.

This shift has fueled speculation about Škriniar’s future, with whispers growing louder that the defender could leave the club in the coming weeks. Despite attracting interest from several clubs over the summer, Škriniar chose to remain at PSG.

However, as the January transfer window looms, his future remains uncertain. According to CaughtOffside, Škriniar could be available for €35 million in January, with two Premier League sides emerging as contenders for his signature.

Newcastle United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Slovakian international amid uncertainty surrounding Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schär. The Magpies view Škriniar as a shrewd, cost-effective option to strengthen their defensive ranks.

Tottenham are also in the race, eyeing Škriniar as a reliable backup to Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero. However, negotiations may prove tricky, as manager Ange Postecoglou views Škriniar more as a rotational option than a first-team regular.

PSG are moving with a sense of urgency to offload veteran

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu reports that PSG have received formal offers for Škriniar from clubs in England, Italy, and Galatasaray. The French giants are eager to offload the defender during the January transfer window, citing his substantial salary as a financial strain on the club.

🚨🇸🇰| PSG have received official offers from England, Italy & Galatasaray for Milan Skriniar. PSG want to part ways with Skriniar immediately due to his high salary being a burden for the club – Skriniar will make the decision on the club he joins this January. ✈️👋… pic.twitter.com/RvLhPW7cTz — PSG Report (@PSG_Report) December 31, 2024

The decision now rests with Škriniar, who will choose his next destination in the coming weeks. PSG Inside-Actus reported on Monday that PSG’s time with Škriniar may be coming to a close.

Škriniar has struggled to secure a consistent spot in Luis Enrique’s starting XI and hasn’t fully adapted to the Parisian setup. With clubs such as Galatasaray showing interest, a winter departure now seems likely.

The Slovak international is said to prefer a return to Italy, though his potential suitors are widespread, including Juventus, Napoli, Al Nassr, Everton, West Ham, Bayern Munich, Sporting Lisbon, and several Saudi Arabian teams.