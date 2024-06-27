PSG to consider move for Rashford - Friday's gossip

PSG are to consider a move for Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, while Chelsea are strong contenders to sign Lucy Bronze.

Paris St-Germain will consider making a move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and could step up their pursuit if they receive encouragement that the 26-year-old England international is open to joining them. (Talksport)

Manchester City failed in a late move to hijack 22-year-old forward Michael Olise's move to Bayern Munich from Crystal Palace. (Football Insider)

Chelsea want Nottingham Forest's 21-year-old Brazilian defender Murillo, who the City Ground side value at £70m, and could offer English centre-back Trevoh Chalobah, 24, as part of any deal. (Guardian)

Chelsea have contacted Leicester City about signing 25-year-old English midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who is understood to only want to move to the Blues if he leaves the Foxes. (Athletic - subscription required)

Brighton had agreed a swap deal with Leicester City for Dewsbury-Hall which involved Poland midfielder Jakub Moder and a fee for the Foxes, prior to Chelsea showing an interest. (Fabrizio Romano)

Brentford are also interested in Dewsbury-Hall, who is valued at about £40m by Leicester City. (Mail)

Chelsea have emerged as strong contenders to sign England defender Lucy Bronze, 32, following her departure from Barcelona. (Guardian)

Clubs in America's National Women's Soccer League are also interested in signing Bronze. (ESPN)

Tottenham have had a £20m bid for English midfielder Jacob Ramsey, 23, rejected by Aston Villa in a deal which involved Argentina midfielder Giovani lo Celso, 28, moving in the opposite direction. (Times - subscription required)

Napoli have no plans to sell Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this summer, with the Serie A club's president Aurelio de Laurentiis having met with the 23-year-old and his agent at Euro 2024 - with plans to offer the player a new contract after the tournament in Germany. (Fabrizio Romano)

Newcastle have been told by AC Milan only a fee of around £40m will prise 26-year-old England defender Fikayo Tomori from San Siro. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is ready to open talks with AC Milan and Napoli over a transfer but the 31-year-old Belgium striker will cost them £25m. (La Gazetta dello Sport via Football Italia)

Arsenal's Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, 24, has agreed personal terms with Sevilla to join the Spanish club on loan for the 2024-25 season. (Penalty, via Football London)