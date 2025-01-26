PSG, Bayern Munich £70M-Rated Transfer Target Open to Man Utd Amid Chelsea Doubts

Christopher Nkunku’s future at Chelsea appears increasingly uncertain, with several top European clubs showing interest in the forward. Graeme Bailey of TBR Football reported that the 27-year-old could leave Stamford Bridge as early as January as his representatives explore potential opportunities elsewhere.

Nkunku joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig in 2023 for £52 million but has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter, leading to growing speculation about his next move.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has indicated that Paris Saint-Germain is seriously considering bringing Nkunku back to Ligue 1, though no official bid has been made. Meanwhile, Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports Germany claims Bayern Munich are making a strong push to sign the forward.

The report mentions that Bayern Munich have a verbal agreement with Nkunku on a long-term deal, with the player eager to complete the move as soon as possible.

Christopher Nkunku’s stance on Manchester United

Ed Sykes/Getty Images

According to Sky Sports Germany (h/t The Mirror), Nkunku is open to the possibility of joining Manchester United. The Chelsea forward, who has struggled for opportunities recently, has been linked with a move to the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are reportedly eyeing Alejandro Garnacho, and if things fall into place, Nkunku could head to Old Trafford as part of a potential deal.

Amid the rumor, Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes Nkunku would be a “signing-and-a-half” for Manchester United, but he doesn’t quite get why Chelsea are interested in Garnacho.

“If I’m United, I’m dropping him off and picking up Nkunku. I am because he’s a good player. I mean, he’s just been unlucky at Chelsea because of Palmer, who has done unbelievably well. He just hasn’t gotten in the team. He’s done really well in that other squad in Europe. He’s a good player. Honestly, if Man United got him, they’d get a signing and a half.”

On Friday, Sky Sports News mentioned that Manchester United are eyeing the French forward as a possible target to strengthen their attack this January, but it’s a complicated move if the Red Devils are asked to pay a straight fee of £70 million.