PSG 0-1 Dortmund (0-2 agg): Mats Hummels the hero as BVB reach Champions League final

Celebration: Mats Hummels’ header helped Borussia Dortmund into the Champions League final (AFP via Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund have reached their first Champions League final for 11 years after beating Paris Saint-Germain again in their pulsating last-four tie.

Mats Hummels’ header secured another 1-0 victory for the Bundesliga giants at the Parc des Princes, sealing a 2-0 aggregate semi-final victory following Niclas Fullkrug’s winner on home soil last week to book their place against either Real Madrid or domestic rivals Bayern Munich at Wembley on June 1.

PSG once again had a succession of golden chances but just could not score, hitting the woodwork six times in total across the two legs, with another heartbreaking Champions League defeat prolonging their long quest for European football’s biggest prize with Kylian Mbappe unable to turn the tide on his final home appearance in the competition for the club.

The French superstar will now end his tenure at PSG without having won the Champions League as he prepares to head to Real Madrid in the summer.

The anticipated early onslaught from PSG never materialised, with the hosts indebted to goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma for a huge save to deny the pacey Karim Adeyemi after a blistering Dortmund counter-attack that came straight after a crucial last-ditch challenge from Mats Hummels on Kylian Mbappe at the other end.

The Parisians had their moments in the first half, but Mbappe was mostly well-contained by Julian Ryerson as the likes of Vitinha and Ousmane Dembele tried and failed to trouble Gregor Kobel, who easily gathered an early effort from Goncalo Ramos as Fabian Ruiz also saw a powerful strike blocked by Nico Schlotterbeck.

Dortmund had already fired a couple of warnings when first-leg match-winner Niclas Fullkrug’s header from a free-kick was held by Donnarumma and Ryerson lashed into the side netting.

PSG started the second half in positive fashion, Ryerson deflecting behind a dangerous Achraf Hakimi cross before Warren Zaire-Emery somehow hit the post from close range after Ramos had hooked a deflected cross into his path.

Story continues

However, they were then quickly sucker-punched, with Hummels losing Lucas Beraldo before expertly heading in Julian Brandt’s corner to double Dortmund’s advantage in the tie.

PSG hit the woodwork for the fourth time in the tie as Nuno Mendes’ drive cannoned back off the post, with the Ligue 1 champions then initially awarded a penalty for Hummels’ rash challenge on Dembele - a decision that was quickly changed to a free-kick on the edge of the box by Italian referee Daniele Orsato, backed up by VAR.

More to follow