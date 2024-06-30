Projecting the 2024 MLB All-Star Game rosters using WAR

Hey now, who's an All-Star?

The 2024 MLB season has reached its halfway point with every team – except the New York Mets – having played at least 81 games in the 162-game season (the Mets play Game 81 later on Sunday). The "official" halfway point of the season is roughly two weeks away with the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, and fan voting for each league's starters is still open.

But what if MLB took the power out of fans' hands and named starting rosters based on one all-encompassing statistic? Here's a projection for each league's All-Star roster based on players' WAR at the midpoint of the 2024 season.

WAR explained

According to baseball sabermetrics database FanGraphs, "WAR offers an estimate to answer the question, 'If this player got injured and their team had to replace them with a freely available minor leaguer or a AAAA player from their bench, how much value would the team be losing?'"

In other words, WAR is roughly how many wins a player is worth compared to a replacement-level player. The higher the number, the more impactful the player. WAR can be negative to account for players performing to the detriment of their teams' success.

There are two main resources for a player's WAR value that use two different formulas for their calculations: Baseball Reference and FanGraphs.

Here's how the 2024 MLB All-Star Game rosters would look for each league if MLB used WAR to select the teams.

American League All-Star roster by WAR

FanGraphs WAR formula (fWAR)

Starting Pitcher: Tanner Houck, Boston Red Sox

Catcher: Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles

First baseman: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Second baseman: José Altuve, Houston Astros

Third baseman: José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians

Shortstop: Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles

Outfielders: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees; Juan Soto, New York Yankees; Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians

Designated hitter: Yordan Álvarez, Houston Astros

Baseball Reference WAR formula (bWAR)

Starting Pitcher: Tyler Anderson, Los Angeles Angels

Catcher: Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles

First baseman: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Second baseman: Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Toronto Blue Jays

Third baseman: Josh Smith, Texas Rangers

Shortstop: Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles

Outfielders: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees; Juan Soto, New York Yankees; Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox

Designated hitter: Yordan Álvarez, Houston Astros

National League All-Star roster by WAR

FanGraphs WAR formula (fWAR)

Starting Pitcher: Cristopher Sánchez, Philadelphia Phillies

Catcher: Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers

First baseman: Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Second baseman: Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

Third baseman: Joey Ortiz, Milwaukee Brewers

Shortstop: Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds

Outfielders: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres; Jackson Merrill, San Diego Padres; Jurickson Profar, San Diego Padres

Designated hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Baseball Reference WAR formula (bWAR)

Starting Pitcher: Ranger Suárez, Philadelphia Phillies

Catcher: Patrick Bailey, San Francisco Giants

First baseman: Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Second baseman: Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

Third baseman: Matt Chapman, San Francisco Giants

Shortstop: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Outfielders: Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh Pirates; Heliot Ramos, San Francisco Giants; Jurickson Profar, San Diego Padres

Designated hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

When is the MLB All-Star Game?

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game is Tuesday, July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

