Productive Texas tailback reacts with strong feelings for South Carolina after offer

First-year South Carolina running backs coach Marquel Blackwell worked at Texas A&M before coming to Columbia. On Tuesday he went back into the Lone Star State to offer a rising senior running back he liked a lot when he was with the Aggies.

Jayden Jackson (5-11, 215) is a two-time state champion who has rushed for over 4,500 yards and 65 touchdowns the last two seasons.

“When he was at A&M, he was recruiting me and kept in contact with me,” Jackson said of Blackwell. “Once he was getting ready to leave, he told me he was going to come back and get me. He kept his word. He came back and got me like he said.”

Jackson has offers from Boston College and Texas Tech, but the one from South Carolina blew him away.

“It was amazing,” Jackson said, “my first SEC (offer). And South Carolina, all the things I’ve talked to him about up there, I know. I’ve heard. I know players that came from there that’s in the NFL. I was happy. It’s been a wonderful day today, honestly.”

Jackson said he and Blackwell are talking about an official visit to Columbia and are working on a date. He said he and the coach are building a strong relationship.

“I like that he keeps in contact with all his players,” Jackson said. “I like how he pushes players. I like how he tells the truth and love his passion for his players. ... He said he likes how I run the ball and how I can keep myself under pressure.”

And like any running back worth his salt, Jackson likes to have the football in his hands. And he says he has a good blend of speed and strength.

“I just tell the coaches, just give me the rock and I’ll make a play,” Jackson said. “For the size I am, I have good speed. I have a lot of power, too, because I stay in the weight room.”

Jackson said Blackwell has been the recruiter on him the hardest at this point. So at this point, it’s reasonable to consider the Gamecocks to be a strong factor with him.

“Right now, it’s just South Carolina in my eyes,” Jackson said. “I don’t want to say (a favorite). I don’t want to put that information out yet, but it’s possible.

“I watched them play football. I watch everything about them. I love how the program is up there. I haven’t visited yet, but I’m sure, after the visit, they’ll be my top.”