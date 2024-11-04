The procrastinator’s guide to the 2024-25 South Carolina MBB season

South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris speaks to his team before they play Wooster at Colonial Life Arena on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

The next chapter in the Lamont Paris era at South Carolina begins Monday night.

Paris and the Gamecocks will take on visiting North Florida at 7 p.m. (streaming on SEC Network Plus) at Colonial Life Arena.

The Gamecocks have a revamped roster and are looking build upon a 26-win season that led to an NCAA Tournament bid, the first since 2017.

Just now tuning in for the new year? Here’s everything you need to know about USC men’s basketball for the 2024-25 season.

Who’s gone?

Three of the four top scorers from last season have left the program. Meechie Johnson, the leading scorer last year, transferred to Ohio State, while Ta’Lon Cooper and BJ Mack both pursued professional careers overseas in basketball.

Forward Josh Gray, who played 31 games last year, transferred to Missouri. Forward Stephen Clark, who started 15 games, exhausted his college eligibility. Ebrima Dibba transferred to Cleveland State, and Eli Sparkman is no longer with the team.

Who’s back?

Eight players return for the Gamecocks.

Veteran guards Jacobi Wright (senior), Zachary Davis (junior) and Myles Stute (senior) are returning and are expected to play major roles for the Gamecocks. Redshirt freshman Arden Conyers will play his first college games this season and is likely to see significant minutes. He was an explosive scorer during USC’s exhibition win over Wooster, with 13 points after halftime.

Sophomore Morris Ugusuk and redshirt freshman Austin Herro are back. Herro was put on scholarship this season and is expected to use this year as a development year. He’s also nursing a minor injury to start the season.

Only two players in the front court are returning. Sophomore standout and All-SEC preseason selection Collin Murray-Boyles is back, as well as veteran big man Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk.

Who’s new?

The Gamecocks brought in three transfers from the portal: Nick Pringle (Alabama), Jamarii Thomas (Norfolk State) and Jordan Butler (Missouri). Each is expected to play a key role for the Gamecocks early.

South Carolina also added four-star hometown freshman Cam Scott from Lexington High School after he was released from his letter of intent with Texas. He is the fourth-highest recruit in Gamecock history. USC also added walk-on freshman guards Lance Piper and Weston Coggeshall.

Projected starters

G Jamarii Thomas

G Myles Stute

G Zach Davis

F Collin Murray-Boyles

F Nick Pringle

It’s a new season and a new team, so projecting a new starting lineup isn’t the easiest thing. But we did get a preview during the exhibition.

Coming into the season, it was a given that returners Murray-Boyles and Davis, along with Pringle, would be starting this year. Davis started the final 17 games last year and emerged as the team’s best defender. Murray-Boyles is projected to be the Gamecocks’ best player, and Pringle is their best option down low.

The guard rotation is the biggest question mark when it comes to the starting lineup, but Thomas and Stute started the exhibition game. Thomas is USC’s only true floor general, and Stute started 17 games last season.

The Gamecocks got off to a slow start with that lineup in the exhibition against Wooster. It’s not likely they turn away from that lineup yet. If they do, expect Scott and Wright to be in the mix to take over one of the guard spots. They were the first two off the bench against Wooster and provided a much-needed spark after the slow start.

Projected SEC finish

South Carolina was picked to finish 11th out of 16 teams in the SEC preseason media poll.

Given its success last season, the projection is a bit surprising, but it speaks to how much of a surprise run USC had last year and that it may not have convinced everyone yet. It also shows the depth of the SEC, which the KenPom ratings consider the best conference in basketball. The SEC also added Texas, a perennial mainstay in the NCAA Tournament over the past 35 years, and Oklahoma.

The Gamecocks will be looking to build upon last season. Getting 26 wins again is a lofty goal, but what’s more important to Paris and company is making it back to the NCAA Tournament and making a deeper run.

2024-25 USC men’s basketball schedule

Nov. 4 vs. North Florida, 7 p.m. (SEC Network Plus)

Nov. 8 vs. SC State, 7 p.m. (SEC Network Plus)

Nov. 12 vs. Towson, 7 p.m. (SEC Network Plus)

Nov. 16 at Indiana, 3 p.m. (Peacock)

Nov. 21 vs. Mercer, 7 p.m. (SEC Network Plus)

Nov. 25 vs. Xavier – Fort Myers Tip-Off – 8:30 p.m. on FS1

Nov. 27 vs. Michigan/Virginia Tech – Fort Myers Tip-Off 6/8:30 p.m. on FS1

Dec. 3 at Boston College, 7 p.m. (ACC Network)

Dec. 7 vs. East Carolina, TBD (SEC Network Plus)

Dec. 14 vs. USC Upstate, TBD (SEC Network Plus)

Dec. 17 vs. Clemson, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Dec. 22 vs. Radford, TBD (SEC Network)

Dec. 30 vs. Presbyterian, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Jan. 4 at Mississippi State, 2 p.m. (SEC Network)

Jan. 8 vs. Alabama, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Jan. 11 vs. Auburn, 1 p.m. (SEC Network)

Jan. 15 at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Jan. 18 at Oklahoma, TBD (ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU)

Jan. 22 vs. Florida, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Jan. 25 vs. Mississippi State, 1 p.m. (SEC Network)

Jan. 28 at Georgia, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Feb. 1 vs. Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Feb. 8 at Kentucky, noon (ESPN/ESPN2)

Feb. 12 vs. Ole Miss, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Feb. 15 at Florida, 8:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Feb. 18 at LSU, 9 p.m. (SEC Network)

Feb. 22 vs. Texas, 8:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Feb. 25 at Missouri, 9 p.m. (ESPN2/U)

March 1 vs. Arkansas, 1 p.m. (SEC Network)

March 4 vs. Georgia, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

March 8 at Tennessee, 2 p.m. (SEC Network)