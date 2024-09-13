Procore Championship 2024 Friday second-round tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch

A tee box marker is seen in the fourth tee box prior to the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 11, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

After the first 18 holes of the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort in Napa, California, David Lipsky holds a one-shot lead thanks to an opening-round 7-under 65.

Martin Laird and Patton Kizzire were one shot worse than Lipsky, posting 6-under 66s, and are tied for second.

Mark Hubbard, who made nine birdies and a triple bogey on Thursday, is part of a big tie at T-4, 5 under.

Silverado's North Course is a par-72 track measuring 7,123 yards.

The purse at the Procore Championship is $6 million with $1.08 million going to the winner.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here's everything you need to know for the second round of the Procore Championship. All times listed are ET.

Friday tee times

Groupings and starting times for the first two rounds of the Procore Championship pic.twitter.com/jIaFglEE1S — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) September 10, 2024

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the Procore Championship on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Friday, Aug. 30th

Golf Channel/Peacock: 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Sirius XM: 6-10 p.m

ESPN+: 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m

Saturday, Aug. 31st

Golf Channel/Peacock: 6:30-9:30 p.m

Sirius XM: 4-9:30 p.m

Sunday, Sept. 1st

Golf Channel/Peacock: 6-9 p.m

Sirius XM: 4-9 p.m

