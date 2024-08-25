Advertisement

Prize money, full field, starting strokes format for 2024 Tour Championship at East Lake

todd kelly
·3 min read
The FedEx Cup trophy at the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. (Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports)
The 2024 FedEx Cup Playoffs come to a close this week at the Tour Championship, where the winner will take home $25 million in bonus money.

That's an increase of $7 million from a year ago. In 2019, the first year of the current format, the top prize was $15 million.

The money earned this week is considered bonus money and does not count towards a player's winnings on the PGA Tour's official money list.

This year marks the 18th season of the playoffs. PGA Tour players battled through 38 events to get to the finale. The top 70 in the FedEx Cup points made the 2024 postseason with the top 50 advancing to Week 2 and then just the top 30 reaching East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Viktor Hovland won the Tour Championship in 2023.

How much money is at stake at the Tour Championship?

The winner of the Tour Championship is declared the FedEx Cup champion and takes home the first-place prize of $25 million in bonus money.

The runner-up gets $12.5 million, third place will earn $7.5 million, all the way down to 30th place, which is good for $550,000. The top 12 finishers will earn seven figures. Here's a closer look:

Bonus money payouts

Position

Payout

Position

Payout

1

$25,000,000

16

$795,000

2

$12,500,000

17

$775,000

3

$7,400,000

18

$755,000

4

$6,000,000

19

$735,000

5

$7,000,000

20

$715,000

6

$3,500,000

21

$670,000

7

$2,750,000

22

$650,000

8

$2,250,000

23

$630,000

9

$2,000,000

24

$615,000

10

$1,750,000

25

$600,000

11

$1,075,000

26

$590,000

12

$1,025,000

27

$580,000

13

$975,000

28

$570,000

14

$925,000

29

$560,000

15

$885,000

30

$550,000

There is $100 million in bonus money from the entire FedEx Cup Playoffs in 2024.

The format

The PGA Tour will continue to utilize the FedEx Cup Starting Strokes, which was introduced for the first time in 2019. It's a staggered system whereby the golfer in the top position will start the Tour Championship at 10 under.

Starting strokes

Starting position

Starting score

Golfer

No. 1

10 under

Scottie Scheffler

No. 2

8 under

Xander Schauffele

No. 3

7 under

Hideki Matsuyama

No. 4

6 under

Keegan Bradley

No. 5

5 under

Ludvig Aberg

No. 6

4 under

Rory McIlroy

No. 7

4 under

Collin Morikawa

No. 8

4 under

Wyndham Clark

No. 9

4 under

Sam Burns

No. 10

4 under

Patrick Cantlay

No. 11

3 under

Sungjae Im

No. 12

3 under

Sahith Theegala

No. 13

3 under

Shane Lowry

No. 14

3 under

Adam Scott

No. 15

3 under

Tony Finau

No. 16

2 under

Byeong Hun An

No. 17

2 under

Viktor Hovland

No. 18

2 under

Russell Henley

No. 19

2 under

Akshay Bhatia

No. 20

2 under

Robert MacIntyre

No. 21

1 under

Billy Horschel

No. 22

1 under

Tommy Fleetwood

No. 23

1 under

Sepp Straka

No. 24

1 under

Mathieu Pavon

No. 25

1 under

Taylor Pendrith

No. 26

Even

Chris Kirk

No. 27

Even

Tom Hoge

No. 28

Even

Aaron Rai

No. 29

Even

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

No. 30

Even

Justin Thomas

This system was established to give players at the top of the points list the reward of a starting advantage in the Tour Championship.

Only two multiple winners

The first 17 seasons of the playoff produced 14 different winners.

Rory McIlroy (2016, 2019, 2022) and Tiger Woods (2007, 2009) are the only golfers to have won it more than once.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Prize money, full field, starting strokes format for 2024 Tour Championship at East Lake

