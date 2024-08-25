Prize money, full field, starting strokes format for 2024 Tour Championship at East Lake

The FedEx Cup trophy at the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. (Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports)

The 2024 FedEx Cup Playoffs come to a close this week at the Tour Championship, where the winner will take home $25 million in bonus money.

That's an increase of $7 million from a year ago. In 2019, the first year of the current format, the top prize was $15 million.

The money earned this week is considered bonus money and does not count towards a player's winnings on the PGA Tour's official money list.

This year marks the 18th season of the playoffs. PGA Tour players battled through 38 events to get to the finale. The top 70 in the FedEx Cup points made the 2024 postseason with the top 50 advancing to Week 2 and then just the top 30 reaching East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Viktor Hovland won the Tour Championship in 2023.

How much money is at stake at the Tour Championship?

The winner of the Tour Championship is declared the FedEx Cup champion and takes home the first-place prize of $25 million in bonus money.

The runner-up gets $12.5 million, third place will earn $7.5 million, all the way down to 30th place, which is good for $550,000. The top 12 finishers will earn seven figures. Here's a closer look:

Bonus money payouts

Position Payout Position Payout 1 $25,000,000 16 $795,000 2 $12,500,000 17 $775,000 3 $7,400,000 18 $755,000 4 $6,000,000 19 $735,000 5 $7,000,000 20 $715,000 6 $3,500,000 21 $670,000 7 $2,750,000 22 $650,000 8 $2,250,000 23 $630,000 9 $2,000,000 24 $615,000 10 $1,750,000 25 $600,000 11 $1,075,000 26 $590,000 12 $1,025,000 27 $580,000 13 $975,000 28 $570,000 14 $925,000 29 $560,000 15 $885,000 30 $550,000

There is $100 million in bonus money from the entire FedEx Cup Playoffs in 2024.

The format

The PGA Tour will continue to utilize the FedEx Cup Starting Strokes, which was introduced for the first time in 2019. It's a staggered system whereby the golfer in the top position will start the Tour Championship at 10 under.

Starting strokes

Starting position Starting score Golfer No. 1 10 under Scottie Scheffler No. 2 8 under Xander Schauffele No. 3 7 under Hideki Matsuyama No. 4 6 under Keegan Bradley No. 5 5 under Ludvig Aberg No. 6 4 under Rory McIlroy No. 7 4 under Collin Morikawa No. 8 4 under Wyndham Clark No. 9 4 under Sam Burns No. 10 4 under Patrick Cantlay No. 11 3 under Sungjae Im No. 12 3 under Sahith Theegala No. 13 3 under Shane Lowry No. 14 3 under Adam Scott No. 15 3 under Tony Finau No. 16 2 under Byeong Hun An No. 17 2 under Viktor Hovland No. 18 2 under Russell Henley No. 19 2 under Akshay Bhatia No. 20 2 under Robert MacIntyre No. 21 1 under Billy Horschel No. 22 1 under Tommy Fleetwood No. 23 1 under Sepp Straka No. 24 1 under Mathieu Pavon No. 25 1 under Taylor Pendrith No. 26 Even Chris Kirk No. 27 Even Tom Hoge No. 28 Even Aaron Rai No. 29 Even Christiaan Bezuidenhout No. 30 Even Justin Thomas

This system was established to give players at the top of the points list the reward of a starting advantage in the Tour Championship.

Only two multiple winners

The first 17 seasons of the playoff produced 14 different winners.

Rory McIlroy (2016, 2019, 2022) and Tiger Woods (2007, 2009) are the only golfers to have won it more than once.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Prize money, full field, starting strokes format for 2024 Tour Championship at East Lake