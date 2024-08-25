Prize money, full field, starting strokes format for 2024 Tour Championship at East Lake
The 2024 FedEx Cup Playoffs come to a close this week at the Tour Championship, where the winner will take home $25 million in bonus money.
That's an increase of $7 million from a year ago. In 2019, the first year of the current format, the top prize was $15 million.
The money earned this week is considered bonus money and does not count towards a player's winnings on the PGA Tour's official money list.
This year marks the 18th season of the playoffs. PGA Tour players battled through 38 events to get to the finale. The top 70 in the FedEx Cup points made the 2024 postseason with the top 50 advancing to Week 2 and then just the top 30 reaching East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
Viktor Hovland won the Tour Championship in 2023.
How much money is at stake at the Tour Championship?
The winner of the Tour Championship is declared the FedEx Cup champion and takes home the first-place prize of $25 million in bonus money.
The runner-up gets $12.5 million, third place will earn $7.5 million, all the way down to 30th place, which is good for $550,000. The top 12 finishers will earn seven figures. Here's a closer look:
Bonus money payouts
Position
Payout
Position
Payout
1
$25,000,000
16
$795,000
2
$12,500,000
17
$775,000
3
$7,400,000
18
$755,000
4
$6,000,000
19
$735,000
5
$7,000,000
20
$715,000
6
$3,500,000
21
$670,000
7
$2,750,000
22
$650,000
8
$2,250,000
23
$630,000
9
$2,000,000
24
$615,000
10
$1,750,000
25
$600,000
11
$1,075,000
26
$590,000
12
$1,025,000
27
$580,000
13
$975,000
28
$570,000
14
$925,000
29
$560,000
15
$885,000
30
$550,000
There is $100 million in bonus money from the entire FedEx Cup Playoffs in 2024.
The format
The PGA Tour will continue to utilize the FedEx Cup Starting Strokes, which was introduced for the first time in 2019. It's a staggered system whereby the golfer in the top position will start the Tour Championship at 10 under.
Starting strokes
Starting position
Starting score
Golfer
No. 1
10 under
Scottie Scheffler
No. 2
8 under
Xander Schauffele
No. 3
7 under
Hideki Matsuyama
No. 4
6 under
Keegan Bradley
No. 5
5 under
Ludvig Aberg
No. 6
4 under
Rory McIlroy
No. 7
4 under
Collin Morikawa
No. 8
4 under
Wyndham Clark
No. 9
4 under
Sam Burns
No. 10
4 under
Patrick Cantlay
No. 11
3 under
Sungjae Im
No. 12
3 under
Sahith Theegala
No. 13
3 under
Shane Lowry
No. 14
3 under
Adam Scott
No. 15
3 under
Tony Finau
No. 16
2 under
Byeong Hun An
No. 17
2 under
Viktor Hovland
No. 18
2 under
Russell Henley
No. 19
2 under
Akshay Bhatia
No. 20
2 under
Robert MacIntyre
No. 21
1 under
Billy Horschel
No. 22
1 under
Tommy Fleetwood
No. 23
1 under
Sepp Straka
No. 24
1 under
Mathieu Pavon
No. 25
1 under
Taylor Pendrith
No. 26
Even
Chris Kirk
No. 27
Even
Tom Hoge
No. 28
Even
Aaron Rai
No. 29
Even
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
No. 30
Even
Justin Thomas
This system was established to give players at the top of the points list the reward of a starting advantage in the Tour Championship.
Only two multiple winners
The first 17 seasons of the playoff produced 14 different winners.
Rory McIlroy (2016, 2019, 2022) and Tiger Woods (2007, 2009) are the only golfers to have won it more than once.
