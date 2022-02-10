Princess Eugenie Celebrates Her Son August's 1st Birthday — and Reveals His Nickname!

princess eugenie

Princess Eugenie is celebrating her son August's "special soul" on his 1st birthday!

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, 31, posted two photos of her son to Instagram on Wednesday, the first of which also included her husband, August's father Jack Brooksbank, on the top of a snowy mountain.

The second picture was of August, born August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, from behind, wearing a name tag as he played with baby toys.

"Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie," Eugenie wrote in the caption, revealing the nickname she uses for her son. "You are such a special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave. You have made us so very proud. We love you! 💙💙💙."

Eugenie and Jack, 35, married in 2018 and welcomed their son last year.

On New Year's Day, Eugenie shared additional photos of her family to social media, alongside a caption in which she reflected on what she was most grateful for in 2021.

The carousel of photos featured sweet moments with Jack and August, plus glimpses inside her experience with motherhood and a touching photo of her late grandfather Prince Philip — who died at the age of 99 last April — with The Queen.

"Happy New Year to all.. Goodbye 2021," Eugenie wrote. "A year that blessed us with our boy and saw our family grow with new additions but also a year that took some of our biggest and brightest lights. Forever in our hearts ♥️."

In addition to losing Philip, 2021 also saw the death of Jack's father, George Brooksbank.

Since his arrival, baby August has been featured heavily on Princess Eugenie's personal Instagram page. She has shared the family's first photo as a trio and has also shown off August's adorable wardrobe (like his cozy knit sweater embroidered with his name in blue).