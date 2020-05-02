Prince William and Kate Middleton reveal brand new picture of Princess Charlotte on fifth birthday

Princess Charlotte can be seen in a new photo delivering pasta to vulnerable people in lockdown (Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte has certainly been doing her bit to help during the coronavirus pandemic, with new images showing her helping deliver food parcels to vulnerable and isolated pensioners.

Now, her parents Prince William, 37, and Kate Middleton, 38, have released a brand new picture to mark her fifth birthday today.

In a post on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram account, their only daughter - and middle child - can be seen holding a bag of fresh, homemade pasta.

Captioning the snap, likely to have been taken at the family’s Norfolk home Anmer hall where they are in lockdown, they wrote: “Thank you for all your lovely messages on Princess Charlotte’s fifth birthday!

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte, taken by The Duchess this April.”

In less than an hour, the image has received more than 180,000 ‘likes’ and hundreds of birthday wishes for the young royal.

One person wrote: “Happy Birthday Princess Charlotte.”

Another commented: “How beautiful she is.”

A third shared: “Lovely photo.”

And a fourth added: “Awww happy birthday little girl!”

The latest image to be released comes hours after the duke and duchess shared four photos to mark Charlotte’s special day.

They showed her volunteering last month near the Sandringham Estate as she assisted her family packing and delivering supplies to local people.

Charlotte had spent the previous day making fresh pasta with her parents and brother Prince George, six, and Prince Louis, two.

To deliver the produce, she is wore a gingham dress, grey tights and black shoes.

The Instagram post releasing the images has received more than one million ‘likes’ and 20,000 comments.

Many praised the little girl’s charity, with one person noting: “Can you imagine seeing that sweet thing knocking at your door?”

Another was amazed at her likeness to the monarch, her great-grandmother, when she was a child.

The family’s country home is two miles from the Queen’s Sandringham residence.

Buckingham Palace added that Her Majesty’s staff had also spent the last five weeks preparing and delivering meals - with 1,000 processed in the first week alone.

The photos of Charlotte come shortly after the family celebrated Louis’ birthday with a picture of him making a rainbow hand print painting to honour NHS workers.

They have been taking part in the weekly Clap for Carers on Thursday evenings too

Charlotte and George have been homeschooled by their parents since mid-March, when their school, Thomas’s Battersea, closed its doors to help prevent the spread of the disease.