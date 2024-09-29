Manchester United: Why Bruno Fernandes holds the key to another Erik ten Hag rescue act

It feels like a non-stop dejà vu at this point, but it is another huge week for Manchester United and their beleaguered manager Erik ten Hag, with three games that could decide his fate.

United host Tottenham and visit Aston Villa – two of seven sides who finished above them in the Premier League last season – either side of a tricky Europa League tie away to Porto before the second international break kicks in, a fortnight which often sees changes made at struggling clubs.

As has been the case for much of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson years, the mood at Old Trafford goes up and down on a regular basis, and right now the seesaw is at the wrong end for the Dutchman.

Failing to beat Crystal Palace - who can’t buy a win this season - and FC Twente - who manager Ten Hag watches every week - have increased the noise and made the coming games even more vital.

Erik ten Hag continues to underwhelm as manager (Getty Images)

First up is today’s clash with Spurs, who sits level on points with United but slightly ahead in midtable via, unsurprisingly, goal difference.

Despite a desire to become a more possession-based side, or at least a more controlled one, United still thrive on chaos and the counter when it comes to attacking, particularly against so-called “bigger teams.”

Spurs will come to play, and push their defenders high, which could enable Bruno Fernandes - if he finds his form - to pick out the likes of Marcus Rashford, Amad Diallo, and Alejandro Garnacho with balls over the top and in behind.

Bruno Fernandes has endured a sluggish start to the season (Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Elsewhere, like everyone playing Spurs these days, most notably Arsenal, set pieces are an area where United can find joy. They may finally have found an aerial threat in Matthijs de Ligt and would be wise to use him against Guglielmo Vicario & Co. as often as possible.

In what feels rather poetic, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s first home game as part-owner of United came against Spurs last January, while Erik ten Hag’s end game may start against the same side this Sunday. Unless, that is, he can conjure up another rescue act this week. The pressure is on, again.